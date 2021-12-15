Following the storms that left so much destruction in their wake last weekend in western Kentucky, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is one of the entities stepping up to help.
The Chamber is coordinating a relief effort with a number of other local agencies to benefit the most devastated communities in the western part of the state.
“Our Chamber president this year is Matt Ford, and Matt really felt it was important that we as a Chamber get involved in this initiative,” said Bobby Clue, executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve all got friends and family and people who have been directly impacted by this; my wife, for instance, is from Owensboro,” he continued. “I’ve been to Fancy Farm 15 times in my life for various political picnics and whatnot over the years, so I know the town of Mayfield very well, and Graves County. I think everybody has a connection, just as a Kentuckian, so we just want to do our part.”
As such, the Chamber contacted the Kentucky Emergency Management offices on how they could play a role. Emergency Management gave a list of about 12 items that are needed right now. They include water, flashlights, head lamps, batteries, work gloves, new socks, new undergarments, blankets, coats, warm clothes, shoes, and toiletry items.
“Probably the most tricky part was identifying drop-off locations,” said Clue, but a number of sites were chosen for people to go to in order to make a donation. They include:
• Life Church
• East Somerset Baptist Church
• The Center for Rural Development
• Science Hill Church of the Nazarene
• Alton Blakley Ford Auto Dealership
• Oak Hill Baptist Church
• First Baptist Church of Somerset
• Pulaski County Recycling Center
The plan is to take donations for one week, said Clue, a period stretching from Wednesday of this week until next Wednesday, December 22. That’s the last date to drop off one’s donations. Next Thursday, those donations will be picked up and loaded and ultimately delivered to those in need after determining the best time to do so.
“We’re working in partnership with a lot of different people,” said Clue. “The first people we reached out to were (Somerset Mayor Alan) Keck and (Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve) Kelley. Those were the first two people we talked to. But we called and we talked to (Pulaski Schools Superintendent) Pat Richardson, we talked to (CEO) Robert Parker (of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital). We talked to some of our major manufacturing plant managers. We wanted to make sure that all of our community partners knew what we were doing, and we wanted to make sure that we weren’t stepping on anyone’s toes.”
For those donating more directly, Emergency Management has asked that donations be sent or taken to: Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, 1004 KY-121, Mayfield, Ky., 42066.
Clue said an effort like this one is something the Chamber of Commerce should be involved in, and shows that they’re trying to be a “good steward” of the community and state in general.
“We’re happy to see such an outpouring of support from the community,” said Clue. “We encourage everybody (to take part). There are lots of (relief) efforts going on, and for us, we think that’s tremendous. We want to stay in our lane and do our part, and work with the business community to help western Kentucky.”
