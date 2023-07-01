July of 1973… Fifty years ago. President Nixon was on thin ice. Grocery and gas costs and supplies were becoming a concern. George Harrison and Paul McCartney were singing on the radio – but not together. John Prather Jr. and his fiancée, Hilma, were planning a wedding. A future Somerset mayor was racing boats on the lake. The A and P grocery had just opened in town. … And about 75 miles north of Somerset, a chunky baby was born on the fifth day of the month – and she’s now bringing you your weekly installations of Pulaski’s Past.
Happy Fourth of July week to all of you – and happy birthday week to me!
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 50 years ago, from the pages of The Commonwealth-Journal.
Four-Year-Old Drowns at Lee’s Ford
A week’s vacation on Lake Cumberland for a Royal Oak, Michigan, family ended in tragedy Friday after their 4-year-old daughter accidentally walked off Lee’s Ford Dock and drowned. Jennifer Lee Saulnier, the daughter of Robert and Donna Saulnier of Royal Oak, Michigan, died about noon Friday of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to deputy coroner Max Zibell. The Saulnier family and Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Best of Cincinnati, Ohio, rented a house boat at Lee’s Ford Dock last Monday and had spent the week on Lake Cumberland. They arrived at the dock shortly before noon Friday to return the boat, Zibell noted, and the accident occurred as the family was transferring their gear from the dock to the Saulnier car. Jennifer Lee’s parents reportedly told her and her six-year-old brother to remain on the dock while they loaded the family car. The young girl apparently tried to follow her parents and walked off the dock’s walkway landing in about 10 feet of water. When the father and mother returned to the dock and could not find the child a search was undertaken. The Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, Gary Hayes, a ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and numerous bystanders undertook a search that lasted until 2:20 p.m. when a bystander, Dan Gallagher of West Carrollton, Ohio, recovered the body near the spot where the young girl apparently drowned. Saulnier told deputy coroner Zibell that the children had worn life jackets all week while on the house boat but they had taken them off while getting ready to leave the dock.
High Winds and Flooding Ravage County
What appears to have been a tornado apparently touched down in the Faubush community … destroying a mobile home and blowing the tops off several trees, an anonymous Faubush resident reported this morning. The caller indicated that a mobile home occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Roger Lowery, newlyweds of approximately three weeks, had been destroyed by what residents of the area feel was a tornado. She also reported that a nearby house owned by Glen Roy burned about this same time. Trees near the house were blown down, it was noted. … Considerable property damage throughout the county followed one of the heaviest downpours that has hit Pulaski County in years. Lightning felled electric lines, and was the suspected cause of a fire that leveled a home on Parkers Mill Road. Record rains drenched the area and caused widespread flooding and closure of roads in and around Somerset. Hugh Hurst, county extension agent for agriculture, said this morning that the heavy rainfall and flooding had done serious damage in some areas of the county. He pointed out that he had received reports that anywhere from 1 to 6 inches of rain fell in Pulaski County yesterday. Besides the top soil washed off and flooded fields, tobacco is in trouble in some fields in the area. … Approximately 200 yards of Ky. 39 about five miles north of Somerset were completely covered by swiftly moving water yesterday which forced the Highway Department to close the section for several hours. … A few of the city streets under water yesterday were Monticello Street at the intersection of Monticello and Langdon; Richards Court; West Columbia; Kennedy Street and old Ky. 1247. … Water was reported inside several homes and many basements leaked or were filled. Water stood 2 to 3 feet deep in the Church of God Mountain Assembly on Clifty Street. Several families left their homes due to the rising waters, but the First Baptist Church which offered shelter to flood victims reported this morning that no one spent the night at the church. Shopville also experienced the effects of widespread flooding yesterday as Flat Lick Creek overflowed its banks and spilled into the surrounding countryside and over Ky. 80. The road leading to the Herrin Cemetery was washed out, leaving six families in the area stranded. … Several buildings at Shopville were damaged and some structures were uprooted from their foundations by the force of the water. A Sinking Creek bridge near Ferguson was undermined yesterday by flood waters, leaving Jerry Wayne Holsomback, a G.I. home on leave from Ft. Knox, stranded at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Holsomback. He was due back on base at 7 a.m. today. … Lightning produced by yesterday morning’s storm allegedly struck the home of James Adams of Parkers Mill Road and caused a fire which leveled the house about noon yesterday. The one-story frame house owned by Homer Simpson was reportedly occupied by one of Adams’ sons at the time of the blaze and he said that lightning struck the house about three times. Somerset City Firemen responded to the blaze but were unable to control it because of lack of water. … City firemen responded to another blaze about 5:25 p.m. yesterday at Radio Station WTLO. Herb Ping, news director at the station, reported that smoke had been spotted coming from the rear of the building during the 5:20 p.m. newscast. … Damage was limited to some clothing, teletype paper and other contents of the closet.
Alpine Youth Claimed in Motorcycle Mishap
State Police said Floyd Raymond New, 16, of the Alpine community in Pulaski County, was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle accident on Ky. 857 12 miles north of Whitley City in McCreary County. He was born Dec. 21, 1957, the son of the former Mary Lou Helton and Floyd New, who survive. Other survivors include four brothers, James William New, Bernard A. New, Clinton C. New, and Leslie T. New, all of Alpine; and two sisters, Mrs. Teresa Terry of Greenwood, Ky., and Loretta New of Alpine. He was a member of the Mt. Union Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Union Baptist Church with the Reverend Ardell Shelton officiating. Burial will be in the Sloans Valley Cemetery. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Chamber Estimates Crowd for Annual Boat Races
An estimated 15,000 persons are expected in the Pulaski County Park area of Lake Cumberland this weekend for the 1973 renewal of the North-South Championship pleasure boat regatta. The two-day event (is) sponsored by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce with a healthy assist from the Somerset Jaycees. … As many as 75 boats and drivers from all parts of the country are expected to compete in the 12 race classes both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The program will begin at 1 p.m. both days, according to Jess Turpin, general chairman of the event. Sanctioned by the National Outboard Association, the North-South Championship features a battle between Rebel and Yankee drivers. The event has been staged 21 times on various bodies of water since it was originated on Lake Cumberland In 1951. The Rebels, currently North-South champions as a result of their victory here last year, have won 12 times and the Yankees claim nine wins. Joe Burgess, Gallatin, Tenn., won the Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. J.J.B Williams trophies last year as he led the South team to victory. Jerry Hopkins, Goshen, Ohio, claimed the Gen. U.S. Grant trophy as high-point man for the North team. … Brenda Brookshire, a 19-year-old Lexington girl who currently reigns as “Miss Lake Cumberland,” will present trophies to winners in the various classes. … Dr. Roscoe Kelley, director of Somerset Community College, will be in charge of race scoring and timing.
Record Budget Approved
A record county government operating budget of $748,466 for the 1973-74 fiscal year was approved Tuesday by Pulaski Fiscal Court. … There are no major changes in the new budget except a $40,000 general government expenditure for new courthouse construction. … Fiscal court usually borrows $50,000 at the beginning of each fiscal year for operating expenses until tax monies are collected this fall. It might be noted, however, that it has not been necessary to borrow money during the current fiscal year. The county government’s available funds will be allocated in the following manner during the next fiscal year: -Office of the county judge — county’s judge’s salary, $5,000; county judge pro tem, $400; other salaries, $6,000; office materials and supplies, $300, and travel, $200. -Office of the county attorney — county attorney’s salary, $1,200; other salaries, $6,000, and office materials and supplies, $300. -Office of the county court clerk — county clerk’s salary, $400; county clerk’s fees, $4,000; office materials and supplies, $300; printing and binding, $300, and indexing deeds, $3,500. -Office of the sheriff — fees, $1,000; office materials and supplies, $500; bond, $600, and uniforms, $1,000. -Office of the property valuation administrator — statutory contribution, $7,950. -Board of Supervisors — $250. -Office of the county treasurer — county treasurer’s salary, $3,000; office materials and supplies, $50; printing, $250, and bonding, $370. -Office of the county auditor — county auditor’s salary, $3,150, and other auditing services (state audit), $650. -Fiscal court — magistrates’ salaries, $9,800; expenses, $12,000, and office materials, $50. -Law library — librarian’s salary, $600. -Courthouse — janitor’s salary, $4,800; materials and supplies, $5,000; utilities (including fuel), $15,500; insurance, $5,300; renewals and repairs, $1,500; Fountain Square maintenance, $1,500 and new courthouse construction, $40,000. -Elections — election board, $1,000; election officers, $5,000; miscellaneous materials and supplies, $200; rentals (polling places), $600; rentals (voting machines), $11,000; printing and advertising, $4,500; voting machine custodian, $1,000, and building voting houses, $2,200. -Grand jury stenographer — salary, $500. -County coroner — coroner’s salary, $1,200, and coroner’s fees, $400. -Other general government expenses — jury commissioners, $100; jury pay, $400; permanent records and books, $10,000. -County jailer — jailer’s fees for dieting prisoners, $20,000. -Rescue squad — donation, $350. -Other expenses of protection to person and property — Civil Defense, $900, and city radio operator, $1,000. -Dog warden — salary, $1,200. -County burials — $1,500. -Hospital care — $1,000. -General home relief (cash, groceries orders, etc.) — $1,500. -Mental health — $1,000. -Pulaski County Park — caretaker’s salary, $3,600, and park contributions, $6,000. -Lake Development Cumberland Association — $590. -Temporary loans — principal, $50,000, and interest, $1,300. -Reserve for emergencies — $5,115. -Soil conservation — $1,500. -Public defender — $9,000. -Social Security (county contribution) — $18,000. -Retirement (county contribution) — $12,500. -Highways — Labor, $47,000, road construction materials, $69,000, and new road machinery, $4,000. -Division of Forestry — $1,825. -Total, other funds — $1,325.
Sewage Grant Made
Fifth District Congressman Tim Lee Carter announced yesterday that a $318,000 federal grant through the Environmental Protection Agency has been made to the city of Somerset. The money is for an extension of the main lines from the new Pitman Creek Treatment plant for the diversion of the industrial load in the southern area of Somerset and will also be an extension of the main lines north of the Ky. 80 and U.S. 27 intersection, according to Otis Chaney, superintendent of the Somerset Sewer Dept.
No Gas Rationing Here
Motorists in the Lake Cumberland area during the weekend may have found their favorite service station closed earlier than usual, or not open at all on Sunday, but apparently nobody was stranded here because of the gasoline shortage. A spot check this morning by The Commonwealth-Journal also indicates that no service stations are rationing gasoline. … Many service stations in the Somerset-Burnside area have hurriedly-printed signs on their windows warning motorists of shorter operating hours or Sunday closings. W.H. Ramsey, Gulf Oil distributor for Pulaski, Wayne, Clinton and McCreary counties, said all Gulf stations in the area, except one 24-hour operation, are closed on Sundays. … Joe Coomer, operator of Coomer’s Gulf Service on U.S. 27, said his station ran out of low-lead gas Friday, but that he got a new supply on July’s allotment. Coomer has been closing the station for the past several Sundays because of the fuel shortage. … Gale Conder, operator of Conder’s Standard Service downtown, ran out of gasoline for a short time Saturday, but received an additional supply before the day was over. … Maurice Edwards, manager of the independent Imperial Service Station on Vortex Corner, said his station has been closing on Sunday for the past three weeks. It also has shortened its normal 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. operating hours. “I haven’t had any trouble getting gasoline,” Edwards commented. … Mrs. Paul J. Allen, manager of Cumberland Lake Shell, distributor of Shell products in this area, said none of the firm’s stations have had to close or turn customers away. … Somerset Refinery is still running on a 24-hour-per-day basis and, according to Vice President Cy Waddle, the supply of crude oil is stable. Matter of fact, Waddle said the local refinery currently has a little more crude oil than was available a year ago. … All Somerset Oil service stations have trimmed operating hours, Waddle said. … E.F. (Tex) Hranicky, distributor of Ashland Oil products in Pulaski and McCreary counties, said no Ashland service stations in the area were closed during June and to his knowledge none reduced operating hours.
Area Police Merger Discussed
Representatives of Pulaski, Wayne, Clinton and Russell Counties met in Lexington Monday to plan what may be the first — or at any rate the second — multi-county police force in the nation. Charles Owens, director of the Kentucky Crime Commission, said the decision on whether to merge into a single unit would have to be made at some future time by residents of the counties. He added, however, that if they decided to proceed, the commission stood ready to fund the project “in the neighborhood of $500,000.” … If the four counties — all adjacent to Lake Cumberland — did decide to merge, they would be the first such multi-county police force in the country, “with the possible exception of the five boroughs of New York,” according to Owens. City police departments at Somerset, Monticello, Albany, Russell Springs and Jamestown would also join the merged force. … Board member Pat Bell, director of an area development district at Columbia, said the merger would increase efficiency of police operations in the Lake Cumberland area. Such an increase, he said, is needed because the area has evolved in recent years from a predominantly agricultural one into a tourist mecca. Don Gaskin, executive director of the Lake Cumberland Area Crime Council, said sheriff’s offices in the four counties will be allowed to participate in the merger if they wish. … He said the council had talked to “every sheriff’s office involved” and not one of them was opposed to the idea of a merger.
Strunks, Councilmen Cleared of Charges
A Somerset Municipal Court jury yesterday found a Walnut Street man not guilty of a disorderly conduct charge placed against him as the result of an incident at his home on Saturday night, June 23. The occurrence also resulted in warrants of arrest being served on two members of Somerset City Council, (but those charges were also dropped due to lack of evidence.) The four men and two women on the jury, after hearing more than three hours of testimony, deliberated less than five minutes before freeing Thomas A. (Tim) Strunk of the charge. Charges against his wife, Mary, were also dismissed by Judge Thomas H. Reid. … Officers made formal complaints against City Councilmen Joe Loeser and Mack Smith on June 25. … According to the testimony, the Strunks summoned city officers to their home at 604 Walnut Street just before midnight June 23 to quell loud noises and obscene conduct reportedly emitting from a party in the neighborhood. Strunk, a stereo tape salesman, ended up being carted off to City Jail. Police also filed charges against Mrs. Strunk and the two councilmen for their alleged efforts to keep Strunk from being arrested. … Councilman Loeser, who testified In Strunk’s behalf, said he received a telephone call from the Strunk home about 11:30 p.m. on the night of June 23 complaining that they (the Strunks) could not get a response to their call to city police. Loeser, who said he was serving as mayor pro tem that weekend, told the jury that he called the Somerset Police Department and was informed that a unit had been dispatched to the Walnut Street address. The acting mayor called the Strunk house to tell them that police were on the way and was Informed, according to his testimony, that Strunk was “being arrested handcuffed… and beaten by the police.” In an effort to find out what was going on, Loeser said he drove to the Strunk home. … Councilman Smith also said he was informed by the Strunks that police would not answer their summons for help and he, too, went to the scene. … The officers revealed that they were never able to completely handcuff Strunk. “He’s a pretty big man,” Ptl. Malcolm remarked when questioned as to why they were unable to subdue Strunk. … Mrs. Strunk told the jury that her husband was taken to the hospital after the incident. She said his left arm was swollen “maybe twice its (normal) size, there were bruises on his back, scratch marks, and a red place on the side of his head.” Ptl. Malcolm conceded that police twisted Strunk’s arm behind his back in an effort to halt his violent attempts to get loose. The officer said he doesn’t doubt that Strunk may have received some bruises because “I came out of it with a couple of bruises myself.” Strunk said he is a disabled veteran and his right arm “has pins in it.” …The officers said Strunk, adding obscene language to his remarks, … referred to the officers as “S.O.B.’s.” … It apparently was these abusive remarks that led to Strunk being arrested for disorderly conduct. The resisting arrest charge resulted from his struggle with the officers. Mrs. Strunk was charged later in the week.
Pulaskians Retire Early
How many Pulaski County men are non-workers by choice? How many in the local area, over age 16, are unoccupied — neither working, nor looking for work nor going to school? As in most parts of the nation, their number is increasing, year by year. According to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce, there are now some 3,081 men, locally, in this inactive class. Of this total, 1,461 are under 65 and 1,620 over 65. They represent 26.0 per cent of the over-16 population. Elsewhere across the country the average is 14.9 per cent. For the most part, they are people who have a source of income or who have acquired sufficient resources or financial backing to enable them to not work, often at a comparatively early age. Although there are many among them who are unable to work because of physical or mental conditions and although there are some shirkers who rely upon the rest of society to provide for them, the great majority are quite different. Because their funds are adequate for their needs, they don’t have to work and they don’t choose to do so. … In Pulaski County, some 19.1 per cent of the male population over 65 is still in the labor force. Nationally, the figures show, 24.8 per cent remains on the active rolls. What keeps the others going financially? Outside of savings, interest, private pensions, dividends and other income from investments, their chief source of funds is government “transfer payments.” These include social security, unemployment insurance, welfare and veterans’ benefits. … Chiefly because of these payments, retirement has become feasible for more and more people.
Local Beauty Queen Entangled
Somerset’s June Wallace has become entangled in a dispute over which stage, Kentucky or Ohio, she may represent in the states’ beauty pageants. On April 21, Miss Wallace, 207 Chaudoin Street, was crowned Miss Green River Valley 1973 making her a contender for the 1973 Miss Kentucky Title. On June 1 of this year, she was crowned Miss Ohio Valley 1973, making her a contender for the 1973 Miss Ohio title. Unaware that a girl may compete in only one state pageant per year, Miss Wallace, the daughter of Mrs. B.E. Wallace and the late B.E. Wallace, was forced to relinquish her Ohio title to her first-runner-up after the president of the Miss America Foundation, George Cavalier, along with Ruth McCandliss, national secretary, both of Atlantic City, New Jersey, decided that, since she won the Kentucky title first, she should step down from the Ohio throne. According to Miss Wallace she has been handed a “dirty deal.”
First Baptist Church Unseals Time Capsule
In the summer of 1910, if someone had told Somerset tinner Peter Straub that the small copper box he was making for the new First Baptist Church would be recovered from behind the church’s cornerstone and opened for the first time in 1973, the same day three American astronauts were returning from 28 days in ‘outer space,’ he probably would have told them that they were nuts. The fact of the matter is, that on Friday, June 22, 1973, the history committee of the First Baptist Church of Somerset did recover the ‘time capsule’ sealed behind the cornerstone of the church and opened it to investigate its contents. According to an old 1910 Somerset Times newspaper found in the contents of the box, the cornerstone was set on Tuesday, June 28, 1910, during an impressive ceremony. … Unfortunately the contents of the copper box were so deteriorated that, if there was a history in the box, time and moisture had reduced it to a pile of molded confetti. There were several items that were identifiable after 63 years of storage behind the cornerstone and they included a Bible, a red letter New Testament, a Friday, June 24, 1910, Somerset Times newspaper, Peter Straub’s calling card and a 1903 V nickel. Other items that were only partially identifiable were presumed to be a corner of the burned bank note, a hymnal, the church roll, an old reunion photograph, and a program from the church’s centennial celebration of June 1899. Lack of an airtight container allowed moisture and humidity to destroy most of what the 1910 congregation had meant to preserve. The First Baptist Church is planning a dedication ceremony and open house August 5 at which time another time capsule will be placed behind the cornerstone. Rev. Eldred Taylor, pastor, announced the dedication and open house will follow the completion of the renovation of the present building which began last October. Rev. Taylor pointed out that the contents of the old box that are capable of being preserved will be replaced behind the cornerstone. A notation of what was in the original box and the church minutes telling of the occasion of opening the box will be included in the new time capsule, along with some recent church records and facts about the renovation and other historical documents. The First Baptist Church was constituted in June of 1799 and came out of the earlier Flat Lick Baptist Church. Originally called the Sinking Creek Baptist Church and located near the old Baptist Cemetery by the Health Center, Rev. Taylor suspects that the name was changed to the Somerset Baptist Church when it moved to its present location in the 1880’s. The present structure was built in 1910 and in October of 1917 the interior of the church was gutted by fire. Following the fire the interior was rebuilt with some additions to the overall building.
Community News:
-Mrs. Ben L. Adkins returned home Sunday concluding a four-day visit with Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Lovett at Williamsburg.
-Betty J. Barnes and Mrs. Ruth Garr spent the weekend in Lexington with relatives and friends.
-Charles Bennett, a Somerset senior at Western Kentucky University, has been awarded the Kentucky Department of Highways Scholarship for the 1973-74 academic year. … Scholarships are awarded statewide on the basis of scholastic attainment and recommendations of faculty members. Recipients of the scholarships receive a monthly stipend during the school year and a summer workshop with the highway department.
-James M. Bowles has returned home from Somerset City Hospital which he entered last Thursday for observation and tests. He is convalescing nicely.
-The first graduating class of Somerset Beauty College held their fifty-year reunion at a dinner held in the Sky Room of Quality Inn Saturday night, May 19. Out of the fifty members of the graduating class the following were present for the dinner: Doris Head, Jennifer Phelps, Karen Edwards, Wilma Angel, Diana Ball, Sandy Heath, Anna Hansford, Mary Lou Hall, Joyce New, Linda Phelps, Myrna Criswell, Rose Merrick, Bobbi Erp and Verla Mize. The dinner was followed by an hour of reminiscing and plans were made to have another reunion in five years.
-Miss Cheryl Daughetee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James M. Daughetee, 104 Knosp St., has returned home from a year’s study at the University of the Philippines, Mania Bay, Quezon City, as a Rotary International undergraduate scholar. En route home she toured a number of foreign countries in the Far East and Europe. She was selected last year to receive the scholarship by District 674, Rotary International.
-While on a vacation trip in Florida with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl E. Godby, Misses Janet and Trudy Godby visited Disney World. Miss Janet Godby also visited Miss Lynn Ramsey at her home at Cocoa Beach. The Ramsey family are natives of Somerset.
-Mrs. Abe Goldenberg returned home Thursday from the Somerset City Hospital where she had been a patient for examination and treatment.
-Mr. and Mrs. W.O. (Bill) Langdon entertained Mr. and Mrs. Lester Taylor with a fish supper at Long John Silvers recently. Mr. and Mrs. Taylor were married thirty years the 26th of June. They have one adopted son, George Lester Taylor.
-Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Phillips and daughters and Mr. and Mrs. Roy Wesley and daughters spent the weekend at Beech Bend Park.
-Mrs. Mertie Prather of Lexington was the weekend guest of Miss Mary Vance Day.
-John Rogers, four-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Rogers, is recuperating nicely at the home of his parents on College Street after undergoing minor surgery June 22 at St Joseph Hospital, Lexington. Mr. and Mrs. Rogers were with him in Lexington, and he accompanied them home.
-Mrs. Charles Shaw and daughter Sandra have returned to their home in Louisville concluding a visit with her sister, Mrs. Lee Davis Fisher, and Rev. Fisher at their home on Lake Cumberland.
-Mrs. Lillie Waddle attended the funeral of her grandson, Mr. Gary Hampton of Waynesville, Ohio. Mr. Hampton was killed in a motorcycle accident. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Hampton.
-Mrs. Mary Wesley is slowly improving from a fall down her basement steps. Mrs. Wesley was taken to the Somerset City Hospital for X-rays and later released with a sprained foot. Mr. Norman Wesley, Mr. Royce Wesley, Mrs. Joyce Phillips and Mr. Lester Taylor accompanied her to the hospital.
-Mr. and Mrs. David Wheeler and son of Dayton, Ohio, were recent visitors of his mother, Mrs. Ruby Wheeler, and family.
State News:
-Kentucky teachers now on notice that they won’t be rehired next year unless federal education funds are restored can take heart from overwhelming passage of the fiscal 1974 appropriations bill last night by the U.S. House of Representatives, says the Kentucky Education Association (KEA). Dr. J.M. Dodson, KEA executive secretary, said the large margin by which the bill passed — 347 to 59 — was highly encouraging. House action was taken in spite of repeated warnings that President Nixon would veto the bill, which now goes to the Senate. Dodson said if Kentucky teachers are active enough in talking to the public and to their U.S. representatives and senators about the damaging effect a federal-aid cutback would have on the state’s schools the President may change his is mind about a veto or a veto could be overridden by Congress. … Last month KEA president Mrs. Louise Hite of Middlesboro warned that the state’s schoolchildren stand to lose many basic instructional programs if federal spending cuts proposed by the Nixon Administration go through.
-Major crimes in Kentucky decreased 8.1 per cent last year, the Public Safety Department has reported officially. There were declines in five of seven “index offenses,” but increases in forcible rape and robbery. … The data shows: -There were 323 murders in Kentucky last year, a decline of 8.2 per cent. -There were 519 forcible rapes reported, an increase of 6.8 per cent. -There were 2,739 robberies, a rise of 8.3 per cent. -There were 3,881 cases of aggravated assault, drop of 9.9 per cent. -There were 21,381 reports of breaking and entering burglaries, a decline of 8.7 per cent. -There were 20,072 cases of larceny involving amounts of $50 and more, a reduction of 5.7 per cent. -There were 9,260 auto thefts reported, a decrease of 14.8 per cent.
-Liberalized state guidelines announced this week by the Kentucky Department of Education may permit as many as 18,000 additional children to have free school lunches across Kentucky this fall. … The new rules allow local school administrators to consider, in addition to low income, hardship cases such as those with “unusually” high medical expenses, disaster or casualty losses, special education costs and shelter costs that exceed 30 per cent of a family’s income.
-Gov. Wendell Ford said Monday the Kentucky Commerce Department has begun pursuing the concept of foreign firms establishing high-quality operations in the state.
National News:
-Attempting to reassure both businessmen and housewives, President Nixon promises a “short as possible” price freeze and foresees relief against high food prices. … In a radio address broadcast Sunday, Nixon said, “We have been determined from the outset to keep the freeze as short as possible” — an indication he may disclose his new economic game plan before the 60-day price freeze expires on Aug. 13. … As for supermarket prices, Nixon said: “The many measures we have taken to increase the supply of farm commodities — including the release of more than 40 million additional acres for farm production — will eventually bring more farm products to the market and will provide relief against high food prices.”
-President Nixon has signed legislation to halt all U.S. military action in Indochina by Aug. 15. He served notice he will seek new war-making powers if he thinks they are needed to win an Indochina peace. In signing the compromise measure on Sunday, the President said he would “take the responsible action necessary to win” a stable Cambodian settlement.
-The Census Bureau says the median family income in America has risen to more than $11,000 a year for the first time, but that black families are apparently not sharing in the increased affluence. The bureau said the median family income of America’s 54.5 million families climbed 8.1 per cent to $11,120 last year. But the report said that for black families the median income was only $6,860, compared to a $11,550 median for white families. … While, overall, there were one million fewer families earning less than the “poverty level,” the bureau said there was an increase in the number of blacks, from 7.4 million to 7.7 million, living in poverty. … The report said that the number of white people living in poverty dropped about 9 per cent in 1972 — mostly among those 65 and over. It also said that, while the overall median income climbed 8.1 per cent, price increases shaved this gain to a net rise of 4.6 per cent. For men working the year around full-time, the median income was $10,540, while the bureau reported the median income for full-time women workers was only $6,050.
-President Nixon discussed with his family the possibility of resigning because of the Watergate affair but took its advice not to because “it would be an admission of wrongdoing,” says Julie Nixon Eisenhower. In an interview marking her 25th birthday today, the President’s daughter said events will show that her father had no advance knowledge of the break-in at Democratic National headquarters in 1972 and did not know about the subsequent alleged cover-up by White House personnel. “I think he was really in the dark,” Julie said of the President. ... Julie said her father “really loves this country” and would do anything that was best for the nation. ... Julie said her father had been “terribly distressed and shaken” by the Watergate disclosures and that “a lot of good people with good motives had just used incredibly bad judgment.”
-The United States has slapped stiff export controls on iron and steel scrap metals after domestic prices reached a 16-year high. Curbs on corn exports may also be under consideration. At the same time, Commerce Secretary Frederick B. Dent announced late Monday he had eased a five-day total embargo on the exports of soybeans and cottonseed — major animal feeds at home but vital foodstuffs for human consumption abroad.
-Lung cancer has taken the life of actress Betty Grable, the World War II pin-up girl with the beautiful legs. Miss Grable died Monday night at St. John’s Hospital in California. She was 56.
Upcoming Events:
-Lakeview Drive-In – Giant fireworks display Wednesday.
-During the first three weeks of July a drive is being conducted for used Boy Scout and Cub Scout uniforms. They will be cleaned, sized and distributed to boys who cannot afford new uniforms. Containers for the uniforms have been placed in the First and Farmers National Bank on the square, the Citizens National Bank, and Clyde’s in the Tradewind Shopping Center. If uniforms cannot be delivered to one of these places, call (number removed) and the uniforms will be picked up. Please help these boys in their scouting.
-The annual Art-Show-On-The-Square, sponsored by Pulaski County Public Library, will be held Saturday, July 7, on Fountain Square. Any media or craft can be entered. The only requirement is to have pictures mounted so they can be displayed on benches. Craft exhibitors must furnish their own tables. All participants are requested to bring their entries to Fountain Square by 10:00 o’clock Saturday morning July 7.
-Sunday’s Annual Air Fair, sponsored by the Airport Industrial Development (AID) was postponed until this coming Sunday, July 8, because of rain and overcast skies. Sue Jones, secretary of AID, said all the activities that were planned for Sunday’s Air Fair will be held this coming Sunday. A public breakfast will be served from 8 — 11 a.m. and a full day of activities will begin around 9 a.m. Although the day’s activities were rained out Sunday, plane rides were still offered throughout the afternoon, Mrs. Jones said. She also announced that a new aerobatic act will be present this Sunday. A control tower operator from Louisville will be flying a specially built aerobatic plane called “Citoborea.”
-Bill Mauney, local high school Driver’s Training teacher, will instruct the Drivers’ Training Class, which will be held from July 9 through July 25. Driving time will be arranged with the students between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The fee will be $32.50 for YMCA members and $37.50 for nonmembers.
-A Summer Puppetry Workshop for children, age 9 and over, and adults will be held at St. Mildred’s School gymnasium July 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This workshop is part of the widely acclaimed Summer Puppetry Caravan conducted by Neil Di Teresa and students from Berea College and sponsored in this community by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club. Several puppet shows will also be held during the week at various locations throughout the community. … There is no charge for attending the workshop or performances, and all materials for the workshop will be furnished. The puppet workshop is limited to 60 participants; therefore, all interested persons should register immediately. You may call Mrs. Charles Riddle or Mrs. Jack Mandt.
-A “Family Night Affair” is being planned this year for the annual membership meeting of South Kentucky RECC. The meeting will be held at the Co-op Farm, on Ky. 80, west of Somerset on July 11, 1973. As in the years past, there is no admission charged and the public is invited to attend. The official membership registration will begin at 6 p.m., with the program getting underway at 7 p.m. … Contestants in this year’s Miss South Kentucky RECC Contest and their sponsors are: Charlette Ann Walls, Route 3, Albany, Kentucky, age 17, sponsored by Clinton County High F.H.A.; Mary King, Star Route, Nancy, Kentucky, age 16; Carole Cooper, Route 1, Monticello, Kentucky, age 16, sponsored by Wayne County High F.H.A.; Angela Marlene Leigh, Route 3, Eubank, Kentucky, age 16, sponsored by Welcome Homemakers Club of Route 1, Science Hill, Kentucky; Connie Hargis, Route 3, Somerset, Kentucky, age 16, sponsored by East Somerset Homemakers Club; Connie Lane Tucker, Route 5, Russell Springs, Kentucky, age 17, sponsored by Home Economics Department of Russell County High; Melodie Rose Prather, Route 1, Nancy, Kentucky, age 17, sponsored by Somerset Homemakers of Somerset, Kentucky; Katrina Lois Pharis, Route 2, Burkesville, Kentucky, age 16, sponsored by Clinton County High F.H.A.; Susan Pierce, Nancy, Kentucky, age 16, sponsored by Nancyette Homemakers Club of Nancy, Kentucky; Kathy Heath, Elihu, Kentucky, age 16, sponsored by Burnside High Home Economics Department; Alice Jane Tucker, Nancy, Kentucky, age 16, sponsored by Nancyette Homemakers Club of Nancy, Kentucky; Paula Miller, Russell Springs, Kentucky, age 16, sponsored by Russell County High Home Economics Department; Valerie Flanagan, Route 5, Russell Springs, Kentucky, age 17, sponsored by Russell County High Home Economics Department; Janie Tucker, Route 3, Russell Springs, Kentucky, age 17, sponsored by Russell County High Home Economics Department; Sally Doyle, Somerset, age 18, sponsored by Moon Beam Homemakers Club of Somerset; Jeanne Ragle, Route 4, Russell Springs, Kentucky, age 18, sponsored by Russell County High Home Economics Department. Girls in the contest will appear in both street dress and bathing suit competition. ... Somerset Beauty College will be helping contestants with their make-up before stage appearance. Headlining the entertainment portion of this year’s annual meeting will be Stan Hitchcock and Marti Brown.
-Jan Freudenthal, Red Cross Water Safety Instructor, will teach two two-week diving classes July 16-July 29. Call the YMCA to register in the 11-12 or 12-1 class. Fee for YMCA members is $1 per person or $7.50 for the two week course; fee for non-members is $1.50 per lesson.
-The Girl Scouts of America will have their annual Day Camp at the John Sherman Cooper Power Plant July 23-27 for all Girl Scouts, Brownie through Senior ranks. Girl Scouts wishing to attend Day Camp are requested to send registration to Mrs. Tom Padgett, 123 Brookhaven Drive, Somerset, no later than July 10. The charge is $3.50 for Scouts and $5 for non-Scouts. Mrs. Louis Ramsey is director, Mrs. Harry McKnight Is co-director, and Mrs. E.T. Smith is service unit chairman.
-The Somerset Pulaski Co. Jaycettes will have their annual “Little Miss Princess” Contest this year August 3 at 8 p.m. during the Pulaski Co. Fair. The ages are 4 and 5 year olds. Any mother interested in having her daughter in the contest may call Jan Steele. There is a limited number that will be accepted.
-Just a few weeks of planning sessions and committee meetings remain until Burnside rolls out the red carpet to welcome tourists and residents alike to its second annual “Gay 90’s Weekend.” According to the “Gay 90’s’” General Chairmen Mr. and Mrs. Jack Crawford, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Muffett and Mr. and Mrs. James Dickinson, plans for the gala weekend are progressing according to schedule and this year the program of activities will include several new events. Highlight of the celebration will be a visit by the Kentucky Historymobile in addition to displays of arts and crafts, contests for authentic costumes, old fashioned games and contests and an evening of outstanding entertainment to be provided by Louise Kiser, Elizabeth Brooks and the Entertainment Committee. The “Gay 90’s Weekend” which was established as a revival of Southern hospitality will be staged September 14 and 15 in Burnside. Other committees included in Gay 90’s planning include Posters and signs, Ernestine Ramsey; Booths, Carroll Nichols; Contests, Judges and Prizes, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Hollars, Mr. and Mrs. D. J. Garland, Dr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wells; Solicitation, Erma Gaskin; Grounds, Jim Brooks; Hospitality, Mr. and Mrs. Zook, Mr. and Mrs. Jesse, Mr. and Mrs. Fitzgerald and Mr. and Mrs. Calvert; Concessions, Marie York, Alta King, and Judy Cassada; Old Fashioned Games and Contests, Mr. and Mrs. John Compton, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Wesley and Mr. and Mrs. Rex Wallace. The next “Gay 90’s” committee meeting will be held Tuesday, July 3, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Kiser on Lakeshore Drive in Burnside. All committee members and interested Burnside residents are urged to attend.
Letter to the Editor:
Dear Editor:
I am relatively new to Somerset having lived here only one year. I find the area beautiful and hope we live here the rest of our lives. I am writing you to express my opinions on the letters that have been written to you concerning the liquor issue. … It appears to me that it would be the American way to just put it to a vote, but people seem to feel that the issue is not Pulaski County going wet or staying dry, but whether the people in the county are Christian or un-Christian. … I have always believed that a Christian is a person who believes in God and tries his best to be Christlike in his personal manner and, also, in his actions and feelings toward others. I have always been under the impression that it is God who has the power to judge a person and that He is fair and looks at the entire person’s life, not just one incident. I personally do not consider a person un-Christian if he takes a drink or has liquor in his home. … It is my opinion that over-indulgence in anything is wrong. This includes liquor or food, for example. I would find it hard to believe that an obese person would be considered un-Christian just because he or she has a weakness for food. … It is not our responsibility to condemn others. This is not Christ-like. One other thing before I close. Since we have moved here, I have heard much talk about smoking being an un-Christian thing to do. If people believe that smoking is wrong, then they should not smoke. If they believe smoking goes against their religious beliefs, I say you have a right and an obligation to do everything in your power to stop this practice. I admire anyone who has the courage of their convictions. The thing that confuses me is this — if a person believes that smoking is against his religious practice, how can he justify growing tobacco? Tobacco is used for no other function or use; just for smoking. If they wouldn’t grow tobacco, people couldn’t smoke, could they? Thank you for giving me this opportunity to express my own opinion.
- Edith G. Giard, Westgate Drive, Somerset
From the Opinion Page:
A new drug, a sedative-hypnotic pill, has made its appearance among young people of the nation, all the way from Berkeley, Calif., to the campuses of the East. It is called methaqualone. It is a dreadful thing that causes users to believe they have control over their bodies when in fact they have lost control. It is addictive and progressively dangerous. A single overdose can be fatal. … The withdrawal symptoms can be rigorous, causing the user to increase the dosage. Some students take up to 12 300-milligram pills a day, which cost from $6 to $12. … This glamour drug has the reputation of being a love potion. It started out as a sleeping pill and has now become a wacky input that produces an addictive euphoria that robs the user of his or her senses and will. The production of the pill has grown from 8 million in 1968 to 147 million in 1972, in spite of its evil nature. A number of states have now moved to put the drug under stricter control.
Business News:
-The new A and P store in the Somerset Plaza will feature everything from “oatmeal to handsaws,” chuckled Bill Moore, supervisor, as the Commonwealth-Journal was taken on a tour of the facilities yesterday. A and P’s grand opening was this morning. “It is our intention to have shoppers pick up everything they need here instead of running from store to store,” Moore explained. The 11-aisle, 20,500 square feet floor space will feature a delicatessen with soft drinks, coffee and sweet rolls to go; hardware section with plumbing equipment; electrical equipment and bathroom fixtures (even a mailbox or two); a health and beauty aids section with the regular shampoo and shaving cream in addition to greeting cards, candles, and other notions, and a reading section with magazines and books. The delicatessen will also feature fried and barbecued chicken, dinners to go, 16 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, and “special shelves near that section with food cooked from the delicatessen, wrapped and ready for the customers,” Moore explained. Art supplies, school supplies, and party supplies are also on display.
-Dairi Chef of Eubank, Hwy. 1247, will have its grand opening July 4. Bring the whole family. Free balloons and bubble gum for the kids. Special – Hamburger and R.C. Cola, 30 cents.
-A hobby and sports shop with upstairs office space will soon open in the former Childers Garage building on West Ky. 80, according to owner Vertrees Warner. A “complete hobby and sports shop,” Warner defined the store, it has about 4,000 square feet of floor space. The shop is leased to Frederick Fredericks, Warner said, who is retired and from New Jersey. Fredericks is the father-in-law of Raymond Miller of Somerset Community College. “The opening is probably about 30 days away,” Warner predicted.
-Another fast-food restaurant will soon be opening in Somerset, however, this one will be different from others in the area. The restaurant is Hardee’s — one that features charcoal broiled hamburgers. According to Jim Cossel, district manager of Hardee’s Restaurants, these hamburgers are “the same you would get at home; made on the same grills, cooked over the same charcoal — everything’s the same except you go out to get them.” The Hardee’s in Somerset, Cossel predicted, will “hopefully open in September.” It will feature hamburgers, chili dogs, soft drinks, thick milkshakes, fish and apple turnovers, and will be able to accommodate up to 1,800 customers per day, Cossel said. The Somerset Hardee’s will employ 45 people, Cossel said, all of whom will be local, including the manager and two assistant managers. … A family restaurant, Hardee’s started in 1960 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and has spread to 21 states, two foreign countries, and “we’re still working on some more,” he claimed.
-Once in a lifetime opportunity available in Tradewind Center! The space formerly occupied by American Credit is now available for your business needs. It offers 800 sq. ft. of space. Hurry to make your leasing arrangement.
-Watson’s – We’re moving soon! Downtown Somerset, moving to all new Somerset Plaza.
-Sue’s Fine Fabrics is formerly Julie Ann Fabrics. Everything is the same except the name. Tradewind Shopping Center.
-Crocheting, knitting, needle work, supplies and free instruction are all available at Knit and Purl Yarn Craft, located at 213 South Main in the Carter Building. Owners Pearl Bradley and Nancy Winchester invite everyone to come look over their shop which carries over 200 different colors of yarn including bulk yarn which starts at $1 per pound. Handmade knitting and crocheting items are also on sale in the colorful shop. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Military News:
-Dr. Ralph E. Wesley of Nashville, Tenn., will enter the Seventh U.S. Army in Europe to serve a tour of two years near Heidelberg, Germany. Captain Wesley is the son of former Pulaski County School Superintendent, the late Raymond J. Wesley, and former Pulaski County High School Teacher Mrs. Faye Wild Wesley. Dr. Wesley was graduated in Economics from the University of Kentucky in 1967 and received his doctorate of medicine from Vanderbilt University in 1972. He served as an intern at Vanderbilt University Hospital 1972-73 and was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserve in 1972. He is the nephew of Mrs. Mattie Wesley of Somerset, Mrs. Stanley Wilson of Ansel, Irvine Wesley of Science Hill, Rue R. Wesley of Somerset, Mrs. Walter Singleton of Somerset, and Dr. and Mrs. Ralph G. Wesley of Ashland. He is the grandson of H.B. Wild of Nicholasville, formerly of Somerset. Mrs. Wesley is the former Julia Arterberry of Richmond. Dr. Wesley plans a career in ophthalmology upon his return to the United States.
-S-Sgt. David Bourne, Mrs. Bourne and children, Lisa and Chris, who have been living in Berlin, Germany, the last four years, arrived home Monday for a two weeks’ visit with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Bourne, and Mrs. James F. Smith. The sergeant has been assigned to duty at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., and they will reside in Arlington, Virginia.
Scouting News:
Scouts, instructors, and leaders of Troop 79 attended Summer Camp on Lake Cumberland. In the group were: Kris Hubble, Wayne Randell, Corneil Coffey, Danny Jo Padgett, Mike Clark, Mike Adams, Dennis Floyd, Robin Daughetee, Jack Barnett, Eddie Hardwick, Bill Padgett, Brad Hall (Camper of the Week), Paul Floyd, Drew Patsey, Darrell Floyd, Reid Haney, Doug Carmichael, Marty Adams, Mike Kirkpatrick, Raymond Carmichael, Curtis Keeney, Art Prather, Chris Hines, Bart Williams, Tim Prather, and Marion Berry, Jr. Scoutmasters are Bruce Orwin and Larry Nunnemaker. Instructor was David (Cookie) Floyd. Cook was Craig Hatcher. Waterfront director was Bob Jasper.
Births:
-Mr. and Mrs. Bill Gibson of 114 Volunteer Drive announce the arrival of a son, born Saturday, June 23, at Somerset City Hospital. They have chosen the name, Brian Franklin for the baby. Brian joins two sisters, Kimberly, age 7, and Michelle, age 5. The Rev. and Mrs. Silas O. New are the baby’s maternal grandparents and Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Gibson of Bronston are the paternal grandparents. Mr. and Mrs. Frank Gibson and Mrs. Evelyn Wallace are the great-grandparents.
-Mr. and Mrs. Michael Douglas Hawkins of Topeka, Kansas, announce the arrival of a son, born Monday, June 25 in a hospital there. Mrs. Hawkins is the former Miss Bobby Lee Early. The baby has been named Robert Douglas. Mr. and Mrs. Virthel Wilson are the baby’s maternal great grandparents and Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Early are the paternal great grandparents.
-Born at Somerset City Hospital — June 17: a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Stacey of Science Hill. June 18: a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Stringer of Somerset, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. William Cain of Somerset; June 19: a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Mounce of Elihu, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. James Wesley of Eubank, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Lovell of Bronston. June 20: a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Benny Goff of Somerset, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Wilson of Cains Store. June 21: a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Dormas Ard of Faubush, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. James Owens of Somerset. June 22: a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Lewis of Somerset, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. William Harrison of Elihu, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Delmar Pitman of Eubank. June 23: a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Fisher of Somerset.
Engagements and Weddings:
-Mrs. Jack Goldenberg, Mrs. Glen Goldenberg and Mrs. Steven J. Fischer entertained at the home of Mrs. Jack Goldenberg with a bridal tea for Miss Hilma Skonberg of Louisville. Miss Skonberg is the fiancée of John Gideon Prather, Jr. Welcoming the guests were Mrs. Steven J. Fischer and Mrs. Glen Goldenberg. In the receiving line were Mrs. Jack Goldenberg, Mrs. John Gideon Prather, Miss Skonberg and her mother, Mrs. Albert Wallace Skonberg. The tea table, covered with an embroidered organdy cloth, was centered with a low bowl of yellow and white Marguerite daisies. A crystal punch bowl was at one end of the table, with Mrs. Danny Clark, Mrs. Robert Picard and Mrs. Edna Kelsay alternating in serving. Finger sandwiches, cakes, cookies and mints were served.
-A household shower was held at the RECC in Somerset Friday night in honor of Mr. Don Campbell and Miss Debbie McGlothin. About thirty people attended the occasion.
-The marriage of Miss Emma Duffy Beasley, daughter of Col. and Mrs. Clarence Burroughs Beasley, New Bern, N.C., and Dr. Kenneth Wood Gibbs, New Bern, N.C., son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth McFarlane Gibbs, Somerset, was solemnized at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the First Presbyterian Church in New Bern. … The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a formal gown of ivory silk organza and embroidered Alencon lace. The empire bodice of English net was designed with a Victorian neckline and long sleeves. The bodice and sleeves were appliqued with lace medallions and the full skirt had a wide border of the scalloped lace. The skirt extended into a long circular train. Her cathedral length mantilla was bordered and appliqued with Alencon lace and attached to a lace Camelot cap. She carried a colonial nosegay of white sweetheart roses, Phalaenopsis orchids and gypsophila. She wore a gold and pearl pin which had belonged to the groom’s great-grandmother, a gift from his mother to the bride. … The bride attended St. Mary Junior College, Raleigh, N.C., and was graduated from Carolina East University, Greenville, N.C., with a B.S. degree in early childhood education. She has also studied at Royal Holloway College, Egham, England, and is a teacher in the Craven County School System in North Carolina. Dr. Gibbs is an honor graduate of Vanderbilt University, Nashville, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, and the University Kentucky College of Dentistry. He is practicing dentistry in New Bern. Following a wedding trip to Hilton Head Island, S.C., the couple will be at home at 1001 Longview Drive in New Bern.
-Miss Anna Jean Vaught, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Vaught, became the bride of Karl Gene Whitis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Verel Whitis, Thursday, June 28. The ceremony took place at the home of Rev. and Mrs. Andrew Guy on Griffin Ave. Rev. Guy officiated at the impressive double ring ceremony. Carolyn Sue Troxell and Bobby James Troxell served as witnesses. Mrs. Guy also attended the wedding service. Mr. Whitis is an employee of Southern Belle Dairy. The couple will reside on Rural Route 3, Somerset.
-Mr. Don Campbell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Campbell of Science Hill, and Miss Debbie McGlothin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jodie McGlothin of Somerset, will be married July 28 at 3 p.m. in the Nazarene Church on Crawford Avenue in Somerset by Rev. A.A. Farris. No formal invitations will be sent. All friends and relatives are invited.
Obituaries:
-Melvin H. Muse, 71, 108 Todd St., Somerset, died Wednesday at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home after an illness of five weeks. Born in Wayne County on Sept. 5, 1901, he was the son of the former Katherine Martin and Willie Muse, both deceased. He was married to Daisy Muse March 10, 1951. Survivors include his wife and four sisters, Nannie Hardwick of Somerset, Clara Muse of West Somerset, Lucille Burton of Nancy and Evelyn Hudson of Milford, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Rev. Howard Burton officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
-Carl Lee Taylor, 85, Route 2, Somerset, died yesterday at the Somerset City Hospital after an illness of several months. He was married to the former Beatrice Bell Dye in Sept. 1909, in Somerset and she preceded him in death. The son of the former Josephine Tye and Henry Taylor, both deceased, he was born Oct. 27, 1887. Survivors include six children, Orville Taylor of Nancy, Aline Schneider of Detroit, Agnes Sowders of Cincinnati, Earnest Taylor of West Somerset, Rose Moulton of Tamarack, Fla., and Edna Mihalik of Miami, Fla.; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He had lived here all of his life and was employed as a farmer. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Company with Rev. S.L. Sears officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Bowling League Standings:
Hi-Individual Series – Boys: Jimmy Hawkins 278, Mark Morris 277, Tony Morris 276. Girls: Pam Waller 179, Candy Franklin 168, Tresa Stewart 137. Hi-Games – Boys: Jimmy Hawkins 167, Tony Morris 152, Mark Morris 139, Ralph Norfleet 131, Timmy Hughes 115, Mel Stewart 112, Mike Mardis 110, Ricky Girdler 115. Girls: Pam Waller 100, Candy Franklin 91, Tresa Stewart 78.
-The Cubs won the championship of the Little League farm team system by compiling a 6-1 regular season record. Team members are: Ricky Gilpin, Steve Brinson, Kevin Roberts, Paul Dunham, Thomas Glass, Charles Gilmore, Kevin Randolph, Steve Borders, Jimmy Roberts, Allen Cox, Phillip Morris, Michael Jones, Billy Jones, George Gilmore, Mike Williams, Bryant Huber, and Allen Daulton. Manager is Kenneth Jones. Coach is Kenneth Jones, Jr.
-The Cardinals won the Somerset Little League championship Saturday night by edging the Reds, 3-1. Members of the team are Christopher Hail, Gregory Bushong, David Hargis, Stanley Greer, Billy Phelps, Thomas Shelton, Kent Dunn, William J. Lewis, James Clouse, Johnny Hines, Mark Allen Hutchens, Ronald Lee Campbell, Kyle Dunn, Jeffrey Allen Sears and Lewis Lee Phelps. Gerald Phelps is manager and Ben Sears is coach. The team was sponsored by Buis Truck and Tire.
-Smith Vanhook is hoping fate will be kinder to him in this weekend’s North-South Championship outboard boat races than it was in Tennessee earlier this year. Vanhook, one of a handful of local drivers competing in the races on Lake Cumberland, took a spill while driving in the Dogwood Arts Boat Races in Knoxville in April. The boat he was racing, an Allison Craft with Mercury Twister engine, is still on the bottom of Louden Lake. “All I know is we haven’t been able to find it,” he said. Vanhook will be driving in the 90-100 cubic inch class of the marathon in the North-South races tomorrow and Sunday. ... His boat is owned by Cumberland Marine of Burnside, which will also have boats driven by Jim Goldson and Bear Calhoun, both local drivers.
-Ernest Taylor, Route Two, Somerset, and Billy Frank Adams, Route Six, Somerset, brought home a pretty mess of fish from Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook, Virginia, the other day. Taylor, father of Somerset High baseball coach Charlie Taylor, had a good trip with his son several weeks ago as they brought back a nice catch of bass from the same lake. Good to hear someone’s having some luck fishing.
-Ron Stricklin and Eddie Barker are the finalists in the Somerset Country Club golf championship. … Stricklin and Barker were scheduled to play their match for the club title yesterday, but extremely heavy rain washed them out. … Other finalists in the nine flights include: First Flight, Don Edwards vs. Herman Schoolcraft; Second, Dave Foust vs. Joe Travis; Third, Howard Conley vs. Max Zibell; Fourth, Quentin Randall vs. Ken Meredith, Sr.; Fifth, Gene Daniels vs. Don Orwin; Sixth, Bill Ramsey vs. Wayne Curry; Seventh, Jim Hawkins vs. Bill Gibson; Eighth, Bill Cain vs. Gene Robinson; Ninth, Stan Cappon vs. George McCormick.
This Week’s Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-Big B One Hour Cleaners – 108 S. Central and in the Tradewind Shopping Center. The finest dry cleaning and shirt service. Shirts beautifully laundered, 5 for 89 cents.
-Food Fair – Large cantaloupes, 39 cents. Domino Sugar, 5 lb. bag/39 cents. USDA choice sirloin steak, $1.59/lb. Gatorade, 32 oz., 3 for $1.00. Bananas, 12 cents/lb. One gallon bleach, 49 cents.
-Winn Dixie – Ground beef, 89 cents/lb. 32 oz. Hellman’s mayonnaise, 59 cents. Nude panty hose, 59 cents/pair. Coca-Cola 8 pack, 69 cents.
-Davis Shops – Feminine fashions, Somerset Plaza. Our annual July Sale starts Thursday morning, July 5.
-Sav-rite – Somerset Plaza Shopping Center. Dial antiperspirant, 98 cents. Alka Seltzer tablets for headache and upset stomach, $1.38. Vaseline Intensive Care lotion, 6 oz./38 cents.
-Calvin’s Shoe Store – 110 S. Maple Street. Semi-Annual shoe sale. Ladies’ and girls’ shoes are half price.
-Tibbals Drug Store – 507 Bourne Ave. Johnson’s Baby Shampoo, $1.32. Scope Mouthwash, $1.14. One-A-Day Plus Iron, 130 for $2.21.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale: 3-bedroom all-electric brick home, bath, utility room, FHA approved. 3 1/2 miles on Highway 39, $17,500.
-For sale: 3-bedroom house with extra lot, $24,000, 508 Nichols Avenue.
-For sale: Lake home, 8 acres. This lakefront paradise could be yours! Brick home in excellent condition, central air, fireplace, basement, screened patio with a fabulous lake view. Call Gene Gosser, realtor.
-For sale: Lot on old US 27, Eubank, price $1,250.
-For sale: Lake lots, easy terms, prices start at $995, $95 down, $11.26 per month.
-For sale: Lots in White Hall Manor Mobile Subdivision (3 miles out Clifty Road), starting as low as $995, city water and all modern conveniences. Easy monthly payments, probably lower than park rent and no down payment. So why not own your own lot.
-For rent: Three-bedroom house in city limits, on paved street. Available July 1, $130 per month, plus $50 damage deposit.
-For rent: Nice 2-bedroom home, 2 miles north of town, married couple only one child, no pets, $75 per month plus deposit and utilities.
-For rent: Modern air conditioned one- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Laundry room and carport, $50 deposit, rent $150 per month and up. No pets, adults only. Ford Apartments, 103 Park Avenue.
-For sale: 1967 Ford pickup, automatic transmission, power steering, $950.
-For sale: 1969 Volkswagen, one owner. Good condition, 4 new tires. Price $950.
-For rent: Pianos, $20 per month, Somerset Music Center, West Columbia Street.
Now Hiring:
-Wanted: A moonlighter to work every evening from 7:00 to 11:30 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Apply in person at The Virginia Cinema. No phone calls, please.
-Help wanted: Refined lady to care for elderly lady. Must live in our home. Prefer some nursing experience. References required.
-Wanted: Experienced waitresses only. Apply in person, no telephone calls. See Mr. or Mrs. Jones, Quality Inn Restaurant, S. Highway 27.
-Somerset Community College has two positions which must be filled as soon as possible. One position is in the area of Business and Social Sciences. .... The second position is in the area of Home Economics. ... Interested applicants should contact Harold VanHook or Kenneth Bean at Somerset Community College.
Showing This Week at the Virginia Cinema, 27 Drive-In, and Lakeview Drive-In:
5 Fingers of Death — The Biscuit Eater — Traveling Sales Lady – Scorpio – Kid Blue – Shakiest Gun in the West – Cockeyed Cowboys of Callico Co. – The Public Eye – Country Music — Yours-Ours – The Magnificent Seven Ride! – Black Beauty – Honkers Western – Norwood – Money Talks – The RoomMates – Zero Population Growth
Top Ten Best Selling Records of the Week:
“Give Me Love” — George Harrison
“Will It Go Round in Circles” — Billy Preston
“Kodachrome” — Paul Simon
“Playground in My Mind” — Clint Holmes
“Shambala” — Three Dog Night
“My Love” – Wings
“Natural High” – Bloodstones
“One of a Kind” – Spinners
“Long Train Runnin’” — Doobie Brothers
“Bad Bad Leroy Brown” — Jim Croce
