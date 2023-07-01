Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.