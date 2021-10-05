At this month's Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheon, the topic was, appropriately enough ... food.
That's because two executives from AppHarvest, one of the newest and most cutting-edge businesses to invest in Pulaski County, were the featured speakers, introducing the Chamber crowd to their unique approach to growing produce — something they'll be doing right here in this community.
AppHarvest CEO Jonathan Webb was originally scheduled to be the speaker, but was unable to attend. In his place were Chris Scott, Chief of Development, and Akash Nandi, Vice President of Deployments for the company.
In June, AppHarvest broke ground on a 30-acre sustainable indoor farm facility dedicated to growing strawberries year-round. It's a multi-million-dollar investment expected to add hundreds of new jobs to the local economy, and, located off of Ky. 461, expands the Valley Oak Commercial Complex in eastern Pulaski County.
Somerset's farm is one of five either up and running or in the works. A 58-acre facility in Morehead grows tomatoes. Two 15-acre facilities in Morehead and Berea will grow leafy greens while a 60-acre facility in Richmond will grow vine crops.
"We've had Somerset and Pulaski County on our radar now for quite some time," said Scott, who noted that construction of the new facility is operating "at light speed," expected to be built in half the time that the Richmond and Berea locations were.
Nandi said that sustainable farming is important looking ahead to the future, and that Webb's vision of finding new ways to feeding ourselves is something he's happy to be a part of.
"Right now, the way we feed ourselves just doesn't work," said Nandi. "We get over half our food from other countries. What COVID highlighted was that you can't always rely on that. We need more resilience, we need more independence in how we choose to feed ourselves and future generations."
Nandi's job is to take state-of-the-art agricultural minds and resources from all over the country and bring all that to Kentucky and help put that knowledge in place here.
"What we're doing is building these greenhouses," said Nandi. "These things are really massive. ... You can create 30 times as much food per square acre ... We're able to create a whole new way of feeding ourselves that's never really been done before in the country."
High-tech means contribute to this plan, including climate screening, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Scott said that the AppHarvest greenhouse is a controlled environment that "may be the best place in the state to work, especially during the summer, or January, February when it's cold out. (Inside) it's 72 degrees, it's bright. Our associates are in shorts and t-shirts."
The greenhouse is also self-sustaining, capturing 100 percent of rainwater and using huge retention ponds to help make it insulated from the effects of challenges like forest fires and droughts, noted Scott.
Scott said that people ask where AppHarvest's products can be found and purchased, and the answer is that there are plenty of options. Even locally, going to a Kroger store may be "the easiest way" to find them, said Scott, but there are plenty of other retailers that carry AppHarvest produce, including Walmart, Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, Winn/Dixie, Aldi, Meijer, and Publix.
"I've seen our tomatoes all over the country already," said Scott. "... Not that I was looking for them, but just because I'm like you, I shop. ... So it's really exciting to see where this first generation of our tomatoes are showing up."
Scott also noted that very few pesticides are used and only as a "last resort." They have bumblebees to use for pollination and highly concerned about food safety, he said. Each plant has its own personal dripper, and recyclable water is captured in a gutter system to help plants grow. Associates often manage individual rows of the plant being grown, and are dedicated to that area. At the end of each growing cycle is "the biggest compositing event ever seen," said Scott.
An AppHarvest greenhouse is a hybrid lighting facility using LED lights 40 more efficient than traditional lighting, according to information provided by the organization.
Why aren't there more greenhouses like this. "They're hard," said Nandi. "These things are incredibly expensive to build. They're challenging to operate. ... What we're doing here at AppHarvest is creating layered technology — software, artificial intelligence, robotics — to ... where you can consistently, predictably, nutritionally produce year-round.
"We're trying to hire the best and brightest folks down here," he added.
One of those bright young minds — noted specifically by Nandi, in fact — might be Ethan Brainard, the latest winner of the local Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!). The Southwestern High School student is the CEO and creator of Broshrooms, a company which grows mushrooms in an environmentally friendly, waste-free way via biodegradable bags.
For his efforts, Brainard won a full four-year scholarship to Campbellsville University, and he was presented with that scholarship at Tuesday's Chamber luncheon by Campbellsville University President Dr. Keith Spears.
