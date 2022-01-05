The first Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce meeting of 2022 began with the passing of the torch – or in this case, gavel – between 2021’s President Matt Ford and 2022’s President Tiffany Finley.
Outgoing Chamber President Ford will remain on the board for another year in the position of Immediate Past President. He was honored for his service by being presented with a baseball bat by Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue, “for going to bat for our Chamber,” Clue said.
Before honoring new president Finley, Ford told the audience he was honored to have served as president, noting that when he first came onto the board around eight ago, the Chamber wasn’t in as strong of a position as it is today.
“The leadership the chamber has had over the last decade, I would say, has put us in the position we’re in today,” Ford said, pointing to Clue, Business Liaison Bill Marshall and Administrative Assistant Crystal Kidd.
Ford also noted that the Chamber is financially stable – a feat in the current circumstances – and that its membership is growing steadily. There is a real possibility, Ford said, that the Chamber could top 1,000 members by the end of this year.
Clue said the Chamber currently has around 900 members.
Ford said he was happy to pass the position of president on to his good friend Finley, pointing towards her community achievements as proof she is well suited for her new role.
Those achievements include helping with downtown beautification in the renovation of the Fountain Square and being executive director of the Master Musicians Festival.
For her part, Finley thanked Ford for his leadership, saying his “level head got us through a year when things were still uncertain,” referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Finley talked about how when she moved back to Somerset from Lexington 15 years ago, she found encouragement from people like County Judge-Executive Barty Bullock, whom she began working for as a secretary.
He asked her to be his representative in Leadership Lake Cumberland and get involved in the Chamber.
That is how she met the other female business leaders that helped and encouraged her.
“It was these women, whether they knew it or not, that mentored me and inspired me to be a leader myself,” she said.
Therefore, she plans to pay it forward with her leadership, creating a new program to identify women in all stages of their careers that have a strong desire to lead, whether in business or in the community.
She said the program will create a support system of luncheons where those women hear from other female leaders, learn skills and network with each other.
“While Somerset has come a very long way, we are still missing the boat when it comes to women in leadership,” she said.
Under Ford’s leadership, the Chamber participated in a number of programs, including one labeled Operation Beautification.
He said the plan was to beautify Somerset and Pulaski by involving the area’s youth in cleaning up garbage along roadways.
Ford said they collected a total of 536 bags of trash along 54 miles of roadways.
“We talk about Somerset and Pulaski County and the lake being a diamond, and it needed to be shined up. I think this year we were able to do that,” Ford said. “… We wanted to shine that diamond not only for our visitors, we also wanted to shine it for people here at home.”
As part of the annual State of the Chamber address, Clue further explained that the young people were incentivized with money to participate.
“We put these kids in the absolute worst, dirtiest roads in Pulaski county. They were not cleaning up clean areas,” Clue added.
He said the program made a huge impact for both the students and many of the businesses in the community who may want to invest in the program in the future.
“We’re excited that this next year we’re going to have even more buy-in, more investments,” Clue said.
Other notes from the State of the Chamber:
• Clue said the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber was the seventh largest within Kentucky.
• Clue said that the Chamber’s Facebook page has 14,000 followers and had page 420,000 views in 2021. Between emails and social media the Chamber shared hundreds of job openings, resulting in 150,000 page view. “We have become a location where people come to look for jobs. Every day, we’re posting new job openings,” he said.
• The Chamber hosted 42 ribbon cuttings in 2021, both in-person and virtual. The Chamber had 121 new members – a growth rate of 6.3 percent – and an overall business retention of 93 percent. Clue noted that the national average is 85 percent.
• $4,300 was raised for the American Cancer Society at the 37th annual Jack Keeney Memorial, the Holiday Auction raised $25,137 in 2021 for scholarships for Somerset Community College, and the Young Entrepreneurs Academy has given out $63,000 total to students to start their own businesses, as well as seven full scholarships to Campbellsville University at a total of $675,000.
• Clue concluded by saying, “Simply put, 2021 has shown us there is no better time to be a member of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. Your continued investment supports the regional leadership we bring to help our businesses connect, grow and thrive. Working together, especially in tough times, we will continue to build and prosper as a region.”
