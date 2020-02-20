Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is conducting a survey for SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) to determine airport choices by business and leisure travelers in the area.
The survey asks two questions:
1. When you and members of your company travel on business, which of the following airports is your primary airport –– Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, Knoxville McGhee Tyson, Lexington Blue Grass Field, Louisville International or Nashville International?
2. When you and members of your family travel for liesure, which of the following airports is your primary airport –– Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, Knoxville McGhee Tyson, Lexington Blue Grass, Louisville International or Nashville International?
Asked if there is a new effort under way to get commercial or commuter service at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, Bobby Clue, executive director of the chamber, referred a reporter to Chris Girdler, president and CEO of SPEDA. "We're doing the survey for SPEDA to help them out ... that's all I know," Clue said.
Girdler had not responded at press time to an e-mail question about the survey.
"I saw the same e-mail (about the survey)," said Kellie Baker, manager of the airport. It's news to me and my board. You'll have to call the chamber or SPEDA about the survey," she said. "I don't know anything about it."
A Florida-based commuter airline operated out of Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, first to Nashville and then to Washington, D.C., for a little more than two years. It was subsidized with about $900,000 obtained by Congressman Hal Rogers from the U.S. Department of Transportation and $100,000 in local matching funds. No sustaining local source of funding developed before the federal funds were exhausted and the airline shut down February 19, 2010.
