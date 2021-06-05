The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce strives to be a model of success for organizations of its kind.
And they have the awards to prove it.
The local Chamber of Commerce recently earned four statewide Excellence Awards given out by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE), for the year 2020.
The KCCE is a “society of local chamber of commerce professionals in the Commonwealth of Kentucky” that “serves its membership by providing quality professional development, networking, resource exchange opportunities, and grassroots advocacy,” according to www.kychamber.com.
“We feel we have one of the best chambers in the state of Kentucky, but when we win awards like these, it helps validate us,” said Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue. “It shows people that ... we’re one of the largest business support organizations in the state of Kentucky.”
The four awards include:
• Excellence in Membership Growth;
• Excellence in Membership Retention;
• Excellence in Innovation;
• Excellence in Special Publications.
“Every year, we get a chance to compete for various awards against other chambers in the state of Kentucky,” said Clue. “We were lucky enough in 2020 to come away with four of those awards.”
It’s certainly not the first time the Chamber has won any of these awards — It’s happened frequently over the last decade, noted Clue; “It’s not uncommon for us to be the standard when it comes to growth and retention,” he said. It is not as usual to win four awards in the same year, however, and as such, Clue called it a “special year.” Notably, it’s the first time the Chamber has won for one of its publications.
The award was given for the 2020-21 Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight and Directory magazine, which is published by the Commonwealth Journal. Members of the Commonwealth Journal staff contribute profiles and photos of local businesses and attractions and the publication is designed by the CJ’s Pam Popplewell.
“We’ve known for years that our Chamber magazine is one of if not the best in this part of the country, we’d just never had it nominated before,” said Clue. “We had other publications we’d (submitted in previous years), but we submitted it this time and won the award, so I’m confident we’ll continue to be in contention for that on a yearly basis now.”
Clue said he’s looked at numerous Chamber magazines from across the south, and believes this area’s is “as good or better” than any other he’s seen. It’s important that the people reading it feel the same, as that has a legitimate impact on the community. The magazine goes into every hotel room in Pulaski County, he noted; it’s used as a recruitment tool by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, and put in every relocation package sent out to parties interested in settling in this community. Clue said they hand out approximately 10,000 copies of the directory.
“You think about the wide encompassing area this magazine has — it’s pretty big,” said Clue. “It’s got a wide range of viewers. A lot of people coming into Pulaski County, this is the first publication they see in the hotel room to help guide them on where to go and what to do. A person relocating here, this is one of the first publications they see from our community. We understand this could be the difference between someone moving here or not. We take a lot of pride in this.”
Clue was also pleased with the partnership the Chamber has formed with the CJ on the directory, saying that it’s a “win-win” for both parties.
“It makes a lot of sense to work together and support the local newspaper whenever we can,” said Clue. “I wouldn’t want to partner with anybody else. I think the newspaper does a tremendous job with (the magazine). We try to practice what we preach, to shop local, stay local.”
Added Jeff Neal, Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and the Chamber Directory, “It’s an honor to partner with Bobby Clue and the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce on this annual project. We have the best Chamber in the state and it does a tremendous job for businesses in our community.
“I’m very proud of our staff — we put together a top-notch Chamber publication every year,” noted Neal. “Pam Popplewell, who does the design work for our magazines, is tremendous. She puts everything into an incredible package.”
Clue was also especially pleased to win the “Excellence in Innovation” award, a new one this year that was given to the local Chamber for their involvement in the Shepherd’s Watch program that they do in partnership with the Somerset Police Department.
“It’s a wonderful program where we work in coordination with the police department to identify businesses that have exterior video surveillance cameras, so we can identify those,” said Clue. “If there were ever to be a major issue, knowing where the cameras area quickly can be the difference between stopping a crime or not. It’s a pretty groundbreaking initiative. Chief (William) Hunt came to us and wanted to work with the business community.”
For the other two awards, the Chamber was recognized for their superior membership growth rate of 9.52 percent and membership retention at 94.7 percent.
“(The growth rate) is just a staggering feat in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Clue. “(As for membership retention), we take a lot of pride in it. It’s easy for someone to join the Chamber, but it’s a whole other thing to get them to renew their membership. They have to see value in what we’re doing, so I’m really proud that not only are we growing but we’re keeping the members we have.”
Clue noted that Somerset-Pulaski County is the seventh-largest Chamber of Commerce in Kentucky, with just over 900 members currently.
The awards were displayed to the crowd on hand at Tuesday’s monthly Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon.
Certainly, Clue, the Commonwealth Journal, and everyone associated with the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce have a lot to feel accomplished about — and it’s clear other Chamber professionals throughout the commonwealth are realizing it as well.
“We take a lot of pride in each and every award we won,” said Clue. “It helps us understand a little better the job that we’re doing. It’s like I put on the Facebook post (about winning the awards, on the Chamber’s page): The results are in, and your local Chamber is leading the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.