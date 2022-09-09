Let us break bread together.
That's the mood behind SomerHarvest, a fundraiser for the Somerset Junior Woman's Club's efforts and a community meal meant to evoke pleasant fall feelings and bring people together.
Like so many things though, Covid got in the way of the event being held for the last couple of years. On Thursday, however, SomerHarvest returned — with a slight makeover but the same energizing fall feel.
"I think it went extremely well," said Wynona Padgett of the Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC), who noted that the event was a sell-out. "I've heard nothing but good comments, which makes me really happy because it was a change of venue. I think people enjoyed having the fountain behind them to listen to and the music in front of them. Plus, you could see the Fountain Square fountain as well."
Rather than blocking off East Mt. Vernon Street and setting up one long table, the event was moved to the Judicial Center plaza, where several tables — still of good length — were set up. The mellow sounds of musical group Pleasant Company filled the air, as guests took their seat among an assortment of festival fall table decorations (including the creative use of Ale-8-One bottle boxes to hold flowers) and enjoyed a meal from locally sourced ingredients, from Summit Meats and Burnett Farms.
Local culinary talent Darlene Newell, of Diamondz & Divaz Catering, prepared the meal, which included pork medallions, maple-glazed sweet potatoes, cucumber salad, stringless green beans, and butter-flaked rolls, baked from Amon's Sugar Shack. Dessert included tasty apple pies made by Padgett's mother Norlena, using Haney's Appledale Farm apples, vanilla ice cream from Prairie Farms, and cupcakes from Burke's Bakery, as well as a selection of syrups from Burnett Farms, Woodstock Lavender Company, Kentucky Mountain Honey, and Brazen Botanicals.
"It was my pleasure to be a part of SomerHarvest," said Newell. "It’s been a couple of years, but it was good to have this event back in the community this year!"
Newell was happy to receive a positive response; "Everyone said everything was great."
Padgett said she heard a lot of great comments on Newell's food, as well as her mother's own apple pies (said with a chuckle), and of course the unique atmosphere under a perfect, clear September sky.
She added that it's likely next year's event will retain the plaza location, which made things logistically easier than being in the street.
Money raised by the event went to the SJWC scholarship for Somerset Community College, as well as several other projects by the group. SWJC has donated almost $11,000 with the school's Scholarship Foundation, and Padgett is hopeful this year's SomerHarvest returns put them over the top of that figure.
Couple Asia and Tyler Barrett attended their first SomerHarvest and came away impressed.
"I just think the whole layout was so beautiful," said Asia. "It was very peaceful and getting to mingle with all the different people was wonderful."
Added Tyler, "The music was great; great company. It was just all-around amazing."
