How’s your poker face?
You might want to start practicing it before Burnside’s Thunder Over the Island Festival, coming September 3-4, as you can try your hand at gambling for a good cause.
Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr., noted that as part of the event, the city would be holding a “big charitable gaming night,” featuring several popular casino games. Blackjack, Texas Hold ‘Em poker and roulette will be options for those looking for a little taste of Vegas on Lake Cumberland.
It’s all legal, and all goes to benefit the Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge Home of Liberty Nature Center, which helps protect and heal wild animals in this area.
“We’ve been working diligently with (the Nature Center’s Frances) Carter to get this designed,” said Crabtree. “It’s all run through the proper channels.”
Crabtree said the games will go on both days of the festival, and one of the Cole Park shelters will be turned into the “Island Casino.” He said they’re planning a tiki bar and casino dealers to work the event.
“People can come in and watch or play,” he said. “There will be music going on. ... It’s going to be a fun addition.”
If it’s popular, Burnside may do more such charitable gaming nights in the future, said Crabtree.
“We love to raise money; we’ve used festivals to raise money for youth sports,” said Crabtree. “Mayor (Robert) Lawson has been doing that since before I came (to the tourism director job). ... Everyone at City Hall has a mind to help out any way they can, and my tourism board always finds a way to help out.”
