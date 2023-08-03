Eastern Pulaski will officially be getting a new childcare facility in the next couple of years, as members of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) board unanimously approved the signing of a contract that will bring such a facility to the Valley Oak Commerce Complex on Ky. 461.
The approval came on Thursday, as SPEDA agreed to sign a contract with Janice Clark, who also owns the two PJ’s Primary Care centers in Somerset.
Clark is buying 2.27 acres of property within Valley Oak to build a 7,500-square-foot facility that will take care of a minimum of 150 children.
The purchase price for the property is $60,000, but SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler said that if Clark meets the contract conditions of constructing the facility by a certain date – two years from now – the purchase price will be refunded to her.
“This addresses the workforce behind the workforce crisis,” Girdler explained, meaning that one of the barriers for many to find a high-quality job is the difficulty in finding child care.
Clark said the facility itself would create 20 to 25 jobs, with Girdler pointing out that the creation of the building will provide jobs for those in the construction and design industry.
SPEDA board chair Seth Atwell seemed encouraged by both the creation of the facility and the jobs behind it.
“That’s what we’re wanting to do, is create jobs, and meet the needs community has in childcare, especially in that area.”
Girdler also pointed out that between the new daycare and an apartment/housing complex that is scheduled to be built in that area, the Valley Oak area will gain a competitive advantage for development and growth.
Girdler gave high praise to the woman behind the facility’s plans.
“She has operated here for decades in the childcare industry. Her reputation precedes her,” Girdler said of Clark. “...She, without question, has the financial stability and security to execute and make this particular project occur.”
Girdler added, “I think we’ll look back five years from now and see Janice being extremely successful and helping with the workforce needs of that area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.