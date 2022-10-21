A young person on a bicycle was injured on Thursday on Ky. 39 in a collision with another vehicle.
According to the Somerset Police Department (SPD), at around 4:10 p.m., the juvenile on the bike was traveling from Speedway Drive eastbound to cross Ky. 39 close to the Dollar General Store when struck by a white Ford Explorer headed northbound, driven by a 65-year-old female. Both individuals were from Somerset.
According to SPD, witnesses on the scene stated the Juvenile rode in between stopped southbound traffic and proceeded into the northbound lane without looking, braking, or slowing down. The driver of the Explorer advised the juvenile rode right out in front of her. When she saw the Juvenile; she attempted to brake but it was too late.
The juvenile possibly suffered minor to moderate injuries due to the accident, according to SPD The juvenile was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
There were no charges filed as a result of the accident.
Somerset Police Department was assisted on scene by Somerset Fire and Somerset/Pulaski EMS.
