“Whatever you did for one of the least of these… you did for me.” This passage from the Book of Matthew captures the essence of Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center is doing in the community.
Russell County based Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center (LCCAC) opened a satellite location in Nancy to give Pulaski County children an expert in their corner.
The staff held a ribbon cutting at the Pulaski location Friday. Refreshments were served, and attendance comprised a diverse group of healthcare professionals, politicians, law enforcement and legal representatives. Agencies had set up tables to give people a sense of what options were available in the area.
There are 15 Children’s Advocacy Centers in the Commonwealth, and they are designed to help children who have suffered some sort of abuse or traumatic experience like being a witness to a violent crime or some other terrible event. These centers match children with case workers and mental healthcare providers who are sensitive to the needs of vulnerable children as well as people in the legal system who can bring children’s abusers to justice.
Rather than having to go to multiple locations to see all the necessary professionals, the advocacy centers aim to operate as a one-stop-shop for children to find their voice, all in one location.
Child sexual abuse in particular is far more common than people realize, said Kristin Jacobson, the director of the Pulaski location. Due to the disturbing nature of the crime, many people are hesitant to speak openly about it.
“We see anywhere from 400-600 kids in a year,” said Jacobson. “It’s definitely a needed service for the communities and something that not a lot of people hear about until they do need the service.”
For the 10 counties composing the area of service of LCCAC, Pulaski County makes up about a third of the referrals which LCCAC receives. Pulaski County is also near McCreary county, the most remote county of the LCCAC service area. The center which opened Friday should give children of both Pulaski County and McCreary County better access to the advocacy they need.
One big focus of LCCAC is being “trauma informed.” Many children can find the investigation following a traumatic event as traumatic as the event itself. To prevent children being “re-traumatized” the LCCAC staff are trained to minimize trauma exposure so that children won’t have to “relive” those events.
It’s geared to their age and developmental considerations. Children on the spectrum are also treated with sensitivity to their personality and needs.
“If you can come in there and try and talk to a kid that’s developmentally five years old, but they’re really eight, it makes a difference,” explained Director Jacobson. “When I say ‘trauma informed,’ I mean the overall process. Being able to take into consideration… causing the least amount of additional trauma.”
When to stop asking questions can be the most powerful tool for these providers, and this skill takes experience and training which LCCAC hopes to provide.
This, in part, is why providers call this type of service “advocacy.” Specialized care and “giving kids a voice” were cited by Jacobson as key components of advocacy.
“[It’s] helping them get… not just the services that they need, but the ones that they deserve,” said Jacobson. “And getting the response that they deserve because, a lot of times sexual abuse, the most common type of services that we provide, it’s not something that they want to talk about. It kind of gets pushed under the table. Just really being informed on what they’re going through and letting them feel heard I think is the most important thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.