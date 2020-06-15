Last year, “Out” was “In.” This year, “In” was pretty popular too.
Having adjusted thier plans due to COVID-19 concerns, Somerset’s own LGBTQ+ Pride festival went online this year. Whereas last year’s inaugural “Chill Out and Proud” event was a day-long celebration on the Judicial Center Plaza, this year, fans tuned in to livestream feeds all this past weekend, Friday through Sunday, to celebrate Pride month with an assortment of artists, activities and activism with “Chill In and Proud 2020,” the same concept renamed.
“Chill In and Proud went so well, better than we expected!” said organizer Kat Moses, president of Somerset PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), who pointed to 8,500 views online of the entire weekend’s content. “... (F)eedback has been overwhelmingly positive. A virtual platform made the event more accessible and it seemed the community had little to protest regarding a virtual event seeing as how we experienced zero negativity in our chat in the duration.”
The last point is notable, considering that the event on the plaza last October was greeted by protestors on the Fountain Square and pushing up against the borders of the circular event space. While organizers were planning another Pride event this year, plans were going to be changed nonetheless because the October weekend on which 2019’s was held was booked quickly toward the end of last year. But with uncertainty surrounding the status of public gatherings due to the COVID-19 situation that erupted into the national consciousness in March, the festivities were moved online to observe social distancing.
And while it would have been nice to gather in person again, there were silver linings to the change in format. Moses said artists were inspired to “get even more creative” with their content.
“Their visions were unique and took the event to a whole new level,” said Moses. “Viewers especially liked our music features and the inclusion of multiple drag shows, one of which featured a drag history lesson that outlined the art form’s start in theater and its transformation in the black Harlem Renaissance, which has been raved about. Many reached out to express what our inclusion of First Presbyterian of Somerset’s Sunday morning service feed and messages from spiritual leaders meant to them.
“Our greatest hit may have been our grand finale which included a message from Mayor (Alan) Keck, Mary Lambert’s one-time special performance, and a video montage of photographs from last year’s event discussing how the festival began and where we plan to take it next year ending in a video of everyone dancing and singing at last year’s Jarfly Brewing Co. drag event,” she added, referencing special guest performer Lambert, known for her contribution to the hit single “Same Love” with recording artists Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. “Mary’s raw and unapologetic nature as well as the nostalgia of the montage had most of us grabbing tissues!”
The artists’ panel was another feature viewers enjoyed, noted Moses, and something organizers may incorporate into future events.
“It allows us to introduce attendees to a variety of artists in the community, some of which may not be as visible as others, and also challenge the notion of what is considered ‘art’ and how identity impacts it,” said Moses. “Our local talent show featured such a variety of talented artists and performers. We hope to continue to a commitment to providing a platform for more local talent to be recognized and celebrated. We will possibly continue holding multiple drag shows within the event weekend and will absolutely continue to feature live paintings, which are incredibly interactive for artists.”
Given other current events, Moses said that “viewers expressed their appreciation for our unification of Pride with the Black Lives Matter movement,” noting the role of black members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Stonewall Rebellion riots in 1969, considered a civil rights turning point for gays, lesbians, and trans individuals. That was in New York, but even here in Kentucky, there is a history of black and LGBTQ causes being linked, observed Moses.
“In the Bluegrass, black and Hispanic drag queens brought an end to the arrests of performers for wearing disguises at what is now known as the Bar Complex in Lexington,” she said. “We were committed to paying homage to that rich history and in joining in global solidarity with black, indigenous, and other people of color.”
Though the 2020 event for “Chill In and Proud” was drastically different from 2019’s “Chill Out,” the event has established itself as a part of the local fabric, and Moses said that they are “exceptionally optimistic” for its future — especially since JustFundKY has awarded PFLAG Somerset $5,150 from the Cliff Todd Endowment grant to support a 2021 event.
“This event opened the door to future virtual events should mass gathering continue to be a concern due to COVID-19,” said Moses, though she hoped even more people would join next fall for a celebration to be held “hopefully” in-person.
