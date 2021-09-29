For the second straight year, Pulaski County’s festival to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community is going virtual.
This weekend, Chill In & Proud 2021: The Sequel will be available to view over livestream on YouTube, providing an alternative to the in-person festival that was known as “Chill Out & Proud” back in 2019.
Though that event was successful enough to spawn a second outing, COVID-19 concerns ended up having it turn into an online-only affair. In March, organizers talked about having the event at Festival Field behind Somerset Community College this year, but plans have changed along with the virus situation.
“We went virtual again due to elevated COVID case rates regionally and to eliminate the possibility of adding to an already overwhelmed medical infrastructure in our state,” said lead organizer Kat Moses. “We hope to return to an in-person festival next fall, but will continue to prioritize public health in our decisions regarding when and how we gather.”
The event is presented by PLFAG Somerset, a support organization for members of the LGBTQ+ community and families and friends. It begins Saturday at 10 a.m. streaming live on the Chill Out and Proud Somerset YouTube channel.
Moses noted that the exciting part about a virtual festival is the capacity for more intimate performances and extra layers of creativity for the artists.
“They often choose meaningful environments and backgrounds. Some performances are filmed professionally while others are filmed on cell phones, or by friends and family,” she said. “Artists are often in their homes or spaces that mean something to them, so you get a sense of what the person is like or what activities they enjoy. They occasionally bring in friends to jam or feature their cute pets. Acts get to be experimental with their performances and intentional with their vibe unlike in venue settings, where they don’t always have control over things like lighting, backdrops, and their sound mix. It’s a unique experience that is entirely different from a live show.”
This year’s virtual event lineup includes musical performances by Bee Taylor, Larah Helayne, Wonky Tonk, Tab Caudill, Wells Carter & Phipps, Tiny Tiny, Daniel Stroud, Emily & Ty, and The Catdaddies as well as drag performances from Benita Bloom, Baby St Jane, Tiffany County, and Uma Jewels. Festival emcees include Alex George, Ashley Shae, and Lemonjuice McGee.
“We always aim to book Kentucky-based queer artists and artists who have spoken out as allies or have written music about equity. We then branch out based on artists who are recommended to us or to artists who have reached to be involved,” said Moses. “This year, in particular, a lot of state Pride events were shifted to October ... so booking, initially, was a little more difficult than in past years.
“We like to feature artists we think our community will resonate with, either musically or personally,” she added. “All of our drag artists are Kentucky-based performers and only two of our musical entertainers, Bee Taylor and Wonky Tonk, hail from places other than Kentucky, but both frequently play regionally.”
The link to the YouTube channel will be available on the Facebook event page for “Chill In & Proud 2021.” There is not a set schedule for performances, since set length varies, but once things kick off at 10 a.m., there will be a full day’s line-up of music with drag performances peppered between each act. The YouTube feed can be paused and rewound, or rewatched as desired, and the content will remain on the channel.
After drawing a big crowd on the Fountain Square in its first year, Somerset’s Pride festival has encountered its share of challenges in getting off the ground, but even in virtual form, fans are still enthused to have something like this available in their community, noted Moses.
“The community’s reception has been mostly gratitude,” said Moses. “So many folks have reached out and thanked us for making the difficult decision to go virtual. People are more familiar with what can be accomplished virtually, and I think last year’s successful virtual event reassured folks that Pride isn’t canceled, but we’ll just Chill In & Proud to keep folks safe when we need to. No one sees the full production before we go live aside from myself and our production manager, who is my wife, so it’s a surprise for the rest of our PFLAG Somerset, Ky., board and all other viewers.”
