Chill Out & Proud returns to Somerset this October for its third-annual edition, it was announced Saturday.
The event will take place Saturday, October 2 from noon to 6 p.m. at Festival Field behind Somerset Community College, annually the home of Master Musicians Festival.
The event celebrating the local LGBTQ community was held on the Judicial Center Plaza in 2019, but went virtual last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
This year, however, plans are to have a physical event people can attend in public again. It's presented by PFLAG Somerset Ky., Watershed Arts Alliance, and JustFundKy.
Organizers describe it as a family-friendly festival featuring musical acts, vendors, live artists, a cornhole tournament, and a drag pageant.
The event kicks off Friday, Oct. 1, with pageant preliminaries at Jarfly Brewing Co.
The in-person nature of this event is pending state and institutional COVID-19 public health restrictions, according to organizers. A virtual contingency will take place via Facebook if it's decided that an in-person event is not possible. More information will be provided closer to the event.
For more information, please visitthe PFLAG Somerset Ky. Facebook page as well as chilloutandproud.org.
Look for more information upcoming in the Commonwealth Journal.
