After a couple of years of going “virtual,” Somerset’s signature Pride event is going live and in person again — and a little bit spooky.
Chill Out & Proud Somerset 2022: Halloween Edition will be held this Saturday, October 22, at Festival Field at Somerset Community College, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We cannot express our excitement in holding our festival safely in person this year!” said Kat Moses, lead organizer of the event. “While our virtual festivities were fun and kept the Pride spirit going through uncertain COVID isolation times, nothing can replace the immense belonging and joy we all feel when we are in community together dancing, hugging, laughing, and making new friends.”
As might be gleaned from the name of this year’s event, the 2022 LGBTQ+ Pride celebration that has been a part of the local landscape since 2019 will this time be Halloween-themed. In addition to entertainment, several activities will be facilitated by local partnering agencies and vendors including vendor trick-or-treat, pumpkin decorating, face painting, lawn games, tarot card reading, treat bags, door prizes, and paranormal tales. Almost 60 local and regional vendors are registered for the event.
The first Chill Out & Proud was held on the Fountain Square downtown; the last two years, due to COVID concerns, the whole thing went on-line only. But Moses is excited about not only bringing Chill Out & Proud back to in-person status, but also the new venue, where Master Musicians Festival is also held every year.
“We are most excited about our new venue, which has allowed for a much more secure festival as well as space for more vendors, more activities, and a larger lineup of entertainers,” she said. “We are ecstatic to have our community come out and chill out to celebrate two iconic times of year for the queer community: LGBTQPIA2S+ history month — or, as we like to call it in Kentucky, Pride month no. 2 — and Halloween!”
The event is presented by PLFAG Somerset, a support organization for members of the LGBTQ+ community and families and friends.
This year’s festival is a ticketed event. Tickets are $5 each, with youth ages 13 and younger gaining free entry. Tickets can be purchased through PFLAG’s website, pflagsomerset.com, or through the Facebook event page, as well as at the gate once the festival opens.
This year’s festival will be emceed by Tiffany County and local TikTok personality Keysha Smith. The festival lineup includes musical entertainment that kicks off with Americana artists Larah Helayne and Laurel Lewis, then transitions to rock with Somerset’s own Ciggy Tuna, and Slut Pill. Between musical acts, there will be drag performances by Benita Bloom, Diana Rae, Somerset natives Humble Bee and Kristin Mingle, Kyara KoKo Taylor, and Viktor Diamond.
The day will begin with yoga led by Jenny Williams, co-owner and instructor of Embody Yoga & Pilates, and the midday vibe transition will include an ecstatic dance costume parade led by Megan Higdon of Embody Yoga & Pilates.
The official Chill Out & Proud Somerset after-party, the Drag and Drafts Dragtacular, is being held at Jarfly Brewing Co. at 8 p.m. Saturday evening, hosted by Little Sparrow Productions.
Chill Out & Proud Somerset 2022: Halloween Edition is presented by PFLAG Somerset with support from JustFundKY, Kroger, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, Muse Marketing & Design, Theory Beyond Design, Imperial Court of KY, Poynter Heating & Cooling, Fairness Campaign, Somer City Roller Derby, SupportiveNetwork of Lake Cumberland, and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.
According to Moses, the event provides not just a good time but an important place of comfort for many in the community.
“Chill Out & Proud has been beacon for local queer folks who continue to be under-served and underrepresented, who continue to face employment and housing discrimination as well as threats of violence from their homophobic and transphobic neighbors,” said Moses. “Chill Out & Proud has established more visibility of the vibrant queer community that exists in the Lake Cumberland area and highlighted our incredible contributions. Our festival provides an affirming safe space for queer folks and their loved ones to celebrate loudly and proudly, but also serves as an opportunity for those interested in learning more about gay culture and the history of the systemic oppression of LGBTQPIA2S+ people. It has reminded queer youth and elders that they aren’t alone in their communities nor in their experiences.”
