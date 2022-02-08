One of Pulaski’s economic development leaders was featured in Kentucky’s Lane Report as part of the One On One profile.
Chris Girdler, President and CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), participated in the interview with Mark Green for the business publication.
In announcing the interview, SPEDA put out a press release that said: “You’ve probably heard us say it before: Businesses don’t choose to relocate, people do. That’s why focusing on quality of life is so important and why SPEDA was determined to change the economic development landscape.
“If we learned anything in 2021, we learned this model is working through the major business announcements we celebrated in Somerset-Pulaski County. And our approach is earning significant attention: SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler was featured in the January issue of The Lane Report...”
In that interview, Girdler discussed the formation of SPEDA and its role in helping turn around what Girdler called a “stale and stagnate” economic development model.
“One of the things we changed locally when SPEDA came in is that we said we would not do direct incentives to any company looking to come here,” Girdler said in the interview. “We feel money could be better spent improving the quality of life for our current citizens, creating an environment in a community that people want to live in, people want to move to. One of our slogans is Making Business About People. People are our biggest asset. It’s one of our competitive advantages.”
The full interview can be found at https://www.lanereport.com/150754/2021/12/one-on-one-improving-quality-of-life-is-the-new-economic-development/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.