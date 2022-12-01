Christmas itself is still a few weeks away, but the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade? It's almost here.
"Enrollment in the parade is going wonderfully," said Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue. "We have about 112 entries right now, which is on par with what we traditionally see. It's going to be a huge parade. We are expecting a lot of people to come out on Saturday."
And hopefully that's the case no matter what the weather is like — even if it does rain, Clue noted that the parade goes on, at 5 p.m.
"This is a rain-or-shine event; it always has been and it always will be," he said. "We will monitor the weather as closely as possible and hope for th best and prepare for the worst."
In addition to the parade, which has the theme of "The Polar Express" this year, based on the 1985 Chris Van Allsburg book and the 2004 animated film starring Tom Hanks, there will be a full day of fun as part of "Christmas on the Square" in downtown Somerset.
That includes the Somerset 106 Vendor Village and Skating on the Square, with synthetic ice skating on the Judicial Center Plaza, the storefront decorating contest, coordinated with the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation, and the Children's Book Walk, which will take kids to different places around downtown to have holiday-themed books read to them.
The Book Walk begins with a special presentation at the Pulaski County Public Library about Christmas in other countries at 10 a.m., and then goes to Cumberland Security Bank at 12:30 p.m., The Law Office of Jeremy A. Bartley at 1 p.m., Hemisphere Limited/Midland Farms at 1:30 p.m., the Commonwealth Journal offices at 2 p.m., the Virginia Theater at 2:30 p.m., Be You Boutique at 3 p.m., and Citizens National Bank at 3:30 p.m.
"There are a lot of events that are going on in downtown throughout the course of the day, under that 'Christmas on the Square' umbrella," said Clue. "... We'll have several dozen volunteers that will be out and we'll be lining up the parade at Meece Middle School, and it takes off at 5 p.m."
Awards will be given out for first, second and third place in the parade, as well as an award for "Most Creative" entry. These will be determined before the parade takes off, and people will be able to see the winners along the route this time.
"This is something where traditionally, we've always had giant trophies that we hand out, but we've also added in as a fun addition, we've made these really cool magnets that look like they're giant ribbons, and we hand those out as well," said Clue. "So when the parade is actually coming through, you will know which floats have won."
The parade follows the traditional route, from Meece Middle School down East Mt. Vernon, turning at College Street, down Oak Street, and finally up Main Street and around the Fountain Square, ending off South Central Avenue. (The route is also available on the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s web page.)
The Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC) is working with the Pulaski County Public Library to present "Christmas Around the World" at the start of the Children's Book Walk, at 10 a.m.
EF Foreign Exchange students here in this community will be present to share information about what Christmas is like in their home countries.
Students will on hand from Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Germany, said Melanie King of the SJWC.
"Those countries have really neat old-world Christmas traditions," said King. "So it will be very interesting to hear about their Christmases."
The event in the community room at the library in downtown Somerset is free but availability is limited to only about 75 individuals. There will be snack there for kids, including cultural treats made by the exchange students, hot chocolate, and apple cider. The presentation will last about an hour.
To attend, people can text King at 606-875-8786 to get on the list for the event.
"We've done the Book Walk for the last several years, and it's always turned out great," said Charlotte Keeney, Pulaski County Public Library Director. "So when Melanie approached me with this idea (to go along with the Book Walk), I thought that was awesome."
