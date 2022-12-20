Baby, it’s cold outside. And it’s going to get colder.
County road crews and emergency personnel are gearing up for Jack Frost’s Christmas gift to Pulaski County — a winter weather event that could see temperatures drop to near zero, with the possibility of precipitation that’s more perilous than pretty.
“We have two systems — we have one coming out of the south, southeast, and this big one coming out of the northern plains, (and the latter) is going to be what brings the winter weather,” said meteorologist Alex Vorst with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky.
“Right now, it’s looking at starting out as rain, with a very quick transition to snow,” he added, noting that it will likely be late Thursday night going into Friday when that happens. He said snow accumulation should be “minimal,” meaning one shouldn’t expect it to stick around long enough for a white Christmas on Sunday.
“What does (remain) could be negated by the wind behind the system; there’s a lot of wind, where there will be some instances of blowing snow, so you’re not really going to get a true measurement of how much snow (fell),” said Vorst.
He said the low temperature for Thursday night in Pulaski County could reach down as far as 0 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit, and Friday will be bitter cold as well, with a high of around 7 to 9 degrees Friday. There should be a “little bit of a warm-up” of about five or six degrees more after that, but it should “stay pretty cold through the weekend,” according to Vorst, with highs in the 20s on Christmas Day.
Vorst also said there is risk of flash-freezing with the rain followed by the chill, though there isn’t “a whole lot of risk for freezing rain,” he said.
With such brutally cold temperatures come a whole host of problems, not the least of which are found around the home. Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb advised people to take action now to prevent the worst from happening later with frozen pipes.
“Leave your water dripping a little, and make sure your exposed pipes are covered,” he said. “Take advantage of the time we’ve got available before this storm moves in.”
Added Halcomb, “Don’t forget about your pets outside. Try to provide them a warm place to be.”
Straw is actually the best bedding for best in very cold weather, as moisture can cause blankets and towels to freeze, but straw retains heat rather than moisture.
“Make sure to check on the elderly and your neighbors,” said Halcomb. “... Take advantage of the time we’ve got now to prepare for what we’ve potentially got coming Thursday and Friday. A lot of people wait until the day of and start trying to prepare, and it’s too late then.”
David Hargis, City of Somerset Street Superintendent, said that he’s been monitoring the weather and is trying to piece together what’s expected to happen, which is still somewhat up in the air.
“Who knows at this point? It’s just a guess,” he said.
Whatever the case, Hargis’s department is prepared for what comes, dealing with about 100 miles of city roadway with a fleet of nine trucks.
“We’ve got it all ready, the salt spreaders are on, we’ve got close to a thousand tons of salt,” he said. “We’re ready to go. We’ve got our routes ready, and we’re ready to tackle whatever comes our way.”
The cold temperatures could be an issue for the trucks on the road, he noted; “The rain that we’re going to get Thursday could flash-freeze pretty quickly,” he said. “We are concerned about that. We’ll just have to deal with that if that’s the case.”
Hargis said he expects crews to be in Thursday evening, to be ready for whatever happens.
Ryan Price, Assistant Road Supervisor for Pulaski County Government, said his department is “fully stocked” on salt, and have been for a couple of months — around 750 tons of it on hand, “which is normal for us,” he noted.
“We’re getting everything ready just like any other storm,” he said. “All of our trucks right now are equipped. We’ve got 24 vehicles right now, and we’re just waiting until closer to Thursday before we put any chains on. We’ve got plows and all that stuff on.”
Working so hard around the holiday isn’t ideal, but Price said his crew is dedicated to the job.
“It is a little bit aggravating, but most of the men always come in and do their part,” he said. “We try to make it as accommodating as possible. I’ve had to work probably three or four Christmases since I’ve been here (over) 15 years, and it’s not fun, but everybody tries to be accommodating, not make them come in at 5 a.m. We try to make it work, if it is Christmas morning, where they can go in a little later.”
The county crews cover close to 2,000 miles of road — that’s one way, so “you’re talking about doubling that if you’re having to go around some of these roads,” said Price.
Any snow that the county gets, Price expects to be dry and powdery, and not come off easily; “It’s going to blow around a lot.”
Also, “they talk about rain coming on early, so if there’s a 30 degree temperature drop in a couple of hours, we’re expecting to have somewhat of a freeze-over. We’ve tried to get everything ready as far as tree removal, all of our saws and stuff. You get that many miles of road, there are a lot of trees that fall that you don’t know about.”
Price added that people should call 911’s non-emergency number (606-678-5008) for road-related questions or needing to get out rather than calling the county road department.
“We’ll go straight to whatever we need to (in order) to help them, but we just like to stress using 911 for emergencies, even if it is to get someone or whatever,” he said. “It weeds out the emergencies and non-emergencies for us.”
Amber Hale, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 spokesperson, noted that her office has approximately 511 double-lane miles of roadway to cover with its 21 trucks.
“We’re working on getting all of our equipment and making sure it’s all ready to go — chainsaws sharpened, getting the trucks loaded and stuff,” said Hale. “We’re getting prepared.”
Hale said that the biggest concern at the moment is the low temperatures, which can result in frozen-over roadways.
“Right now, we’re expecting it to come in as rain, to begin with, and then as the temperatures drop, a flash-freeze followed by a little bit of snow,” said Hale. “(That’s) what they’re giving us; we’ll know a little bit more detail Thursday morning. We’ll look at the forecast a little closer then, and go from there.”
Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he would give an update Wednesday on the state’s plan to deal with the coming winter storm.
