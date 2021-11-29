So far, so good for the new-look Christmas Island in Burnside.
“It’s actually been great,” said Frank Crabtree, Jr., Tourism Director for the City of Burnside. “I think a lot of people know it’s our first year and that’s a big undertaking, to try to get started in one year. But the response to the community has been really, really positive. The sales and numbers of people going through it are way higher than we anticipated.”
Crabtree noted that the holiday-themed light show at General Burnside Island, which returned this year after an absence of almost two decades, has averaged more than 200 cars a night since it officially opened on November 18.
“Everybody likes the fact that (all the light displays) are new and LED,” he said, referring to the upgraded technology used compared to the original Christmas Island run from 1993 to 2004.
He said there has been some “constructive feedback” from visitors — for one, dark spots along the driving trail. The early part of the “Christmas Island” path involves displays that are set farther apart, while the latter part of the journey features lots of displays in quick succession — almost like the finale of a fireworks show.
“That’s just something that’s going to take longer to address than we had,” he said. “We’re going to have to put more electric in the park prior to (next year’s event).”
Another issue has been cost. On weekdays, cost is $20 for a standard car, truck or SUV, and $35 for a passenger van or bus capable of holding a larger amount of people. Fridays through Sundays, those costs are $25 for the standard car, truck or SUV, and $40 for the passenger van or bus.
Crabtree said he can put himself in the shoes of someone on the outside looking in regarding the cost, but looking at the numbers and forecasting budgets, “if we didn’t charge what we charged this year, there’s no way we could put on the show,” he said. Pricing is still competitive and even less than other major light shows throughout the state; Crabtree said they did their research ahead of time to see what others were charging, and tried to price Burnside’s accordingly.
He also noted that people may remember the experience being $5 a car from Christmas Island’s earliest years, and that by the end of that original run, the price had probably tripled.
Crabtree said putting together the new Christmas Island, which runs through January 2, has been a “huge expense”; just the entrance cost around $70,000, he observed. All the lights from the past have been replaced, and everything is new and custom-made.
“I know that we’re going to have to build a budget to put on something that’s next level,” he said. “We want to compete with those other light shows from around the state. I don’t want to step in the arena, and not make something the community is proud of.”
Even with first-year kinks to work out, Christmas Island had been something many people had requested Burnside bring back, and citizen feedback has let city officials know that the effort is appreciated — Christmas Island 2021 is a hit.
“I’d say 99.5 of (reactions have) been extremely positive,” said Crabtree. “... If people are not in a Christmas mood yet, it’s helped a lot of people get there.”
