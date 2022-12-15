As the days on the calendar fly away and Christmas draws nearer and nearer, so does a child's excitement for the holiday.
The same is true of interest in Christmas Island, it seems.
It's the second year for the reborn holiday-themed light show on General Burnside Island State Park, capturing the spirit of a local tradition from the 1990s with updated technology.
And while the newness of it is maybe a bit less compelling than it was last year, there's still lots of interest — and lots of good reasons to come by for those interested in helping other parts of their community like local youth sports organizations.
"We are (happy with how things have gone)," said Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson. "We don't have the numbers we had last year, but we're doing fine. We're going to be able to put some money back into the community with civic groups. That's the good thing about this, we've got civic groups actually running the gate, and a few more on concessions. They get a percentage of what we take in, and that puts money right back into the community to help various projects for our young people and our unfortunate who are struggling."
Reasons for the numbers being off of what they were last year vary, including the economy, individual illness, the fact that it isn't the first year being back as it was in 2021, and apparently, just timing, noted the mayor.
"When I talk to the vendors over there, they're saying there's more out of town people than locals," said Lawson. "When I get to talking out in the community, the locals are telling me, 'I'm waiting until closer to Christmas to go,' and we're starting to see that now. We're starting to see the numbers increase as we get closer."
And with Christmas almost a week away now, there's no better time for locals to come see the lights — especially those in the Burnside community, who will get to help entities on their own end of the county, as Burnside Little League and Southern Middle School' softball team are the groups working from Friday, December 16 through Thursday, December 22.
"Burnside Little League and Southern Middle Softball’s week at Christmas Island is the best time of the season to visit Christmas Island," said Jerrica Flynn, Burnside's Assistant Tourism Director who largely organized this year's Christmas Island, and also serves on the Burnside Little League board. "Our players and their families work so hard to enhance the magic of Christmas Island during our stay.
"The time where we are at the Island perfectly lines up with many kids’ Winter Break period," she added. "Winter Break can be a busy time for families throughout the day, but Christmas Island’s hours of operations in the evening (6-10 Friday-Sunday and 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday) offers an avenue for guests to wind down after a long day of Christmas prep by seeing beautiful lights, shopping with vendors, and taking photos with our display sets, all with delicious hot chocolate in-hand. Christmas Island is an excellent experience to bring the whole family and enjoy Burnside’s best wintertime tradition."
Flynn said that money raised this week at Christmas Island will go into the respective programs and be distributed to players throughout the year. These proceeds help pay for uniforms, new equipment, tournament fees, and other costs associated with youth athletics.
"Christmas Island is one of our last big pushes to raise funds prior to spring, so any guest participation garnered throughout December 16-December 22 will be reflected in the materials prepared for this coming ball season," said Flynn.
In total, Christmas Island 2022 is hosting nine local non-profits from across the county. This week, Burnside Little League will run the entry gates and Southern Middle Softball will host amazing concessions in the Concessions Tent as guests leave the light displays and visit the Vendor Village, Santa Claus, and the Grinch.
"Often, there is overlap between players who play for Little League and move on into positions at the middle school level (or beyond)," said Flynn. "Really, it is a family affair between our two groups. We each put our efforts into bringing our all to the Island and I think the 2022’s Little League/Southern Middle Softball Week will be one for the books."
Flynn noted that as a Little League board member, "there is immense appreciation from us for the opportunity" to take part in fundraising through Christmas Island, as well as other means such as the Haunted House in October.
"I officially joined the Board in October, so I am still fresh in my experiences as a member," said Flynn. "However, I feel comfortable in stating that we want our players and their families to enjoy the fruits of our continued partnership with Burnside, and the holiday season is the perfect setting for us to embrace community pride."
Cost to take the Christmas Island tour for a standard car with up to eight passengers is $20 for weekdays and $25 on weekends, and vehicles with eight to 15 passengers will pay $35 on weekdays and $40 on weekends to tour the holiday light show on the island.
There are 78 scenes on this year’s Christmas Island route, up 30 from last year, with the help of Celebration Lighting out of Corbin — everything from elves at play to the 12 Days of Christmas, from a nativity scene to images familiar to Lake Cumberland like a riverboat and a Santa hat-wearing bass. Secure Storage Sheds provided the structures needed to create the village.
Lawson thanked the community, the civic groups and the event's sponsors for their support, noting that it wouldn't be possible without them.
Flynn said that the city has received "excellent feedback" so far from those who have visited Christmas Island.
"Our guests are surprised and pleased by the level of upgrades in the experience quality of 2022 vs. 2021’s production," said Flynn. "There are nearly double the amount of scenes and we have added a Vendor Village. It is all so exciting and guests have loved interacting with Santa and The Grinch each night as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.