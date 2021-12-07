One Christmas tree is good. A whole alley full of them? That must be magical.
Christmas Tree Alley is the newest holiday attraction in the Lake Cumberland area this season, currently enjoying its first year in Monticello in Wayne County.
Emily Phillips, interim director of the Monticello-Wayne County Tourism Commission, said the organization came up with the idea as a way to involve local civic organizations, schools, businesses and the like in a fun holiday project.
“The idea was to invite (those groups) and see if they’d to purchase a tree on their own, and decorate it in any way they wished,” said Phillips. “We wanted to take the trees and make a walkway of them in our Farmers Market Pavilion (in downtown Monticello). We reached out to everyone we could.
“People started getting excited about it, and it grew organically,” she continued. “We’re up to 26 trees now. They run the gamut: trees from churches, trees from schools, trees from businesses, political candidates, just a bunch of different people.”
Christmas Tree Alley was unveiled last week. It’s open 24 hours to walk through and see the trees, and is free of charge.
The Monticello-Wayne County Tourism Commission also recently partnered with the Wildflower Market in Monticello to hold a fundraiser for the Restoration House of Kentucky, a non-profit, faith-based, residential recovery program located in Wayne County. Hot chocolate, cookies and other goodies were sold for Christmas Alley and the community tree lighting to raise money for that cause, $865 in all.
“So it also has a philanthropic aspect to it,” said Phillips of Christmas Tree Alley. “We really just wanted it to be something positive to build up the community. We’ve received messages that people from other counties came to see it, so that was the goal.”
Check out Christmas Tree Alley and see pictures of it on Facebook at “Lake Cumberland Life,” or Instagram, @livelakecumberland.
