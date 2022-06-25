Christopher Harris named Southeast Kentucky Magazine Editor

Christopher Harris, a longtime Commonwealth Journal staff writer, has been named editor of the CJ's monthly Southeast Kentucky Magazine.
Harris will also be overseeing other magazine-format publications, including summer tourism guides like Discover Lake Cumberland and Stay & Play, and Unsung Heroes, which recognizes the community's public servants.
A 1998 graduate of Somerset High School and 2002 alum of the University of the Arts, Harris has worked for the Commonwealth Journal in some capacity for 19 years, starting as a sports stringer in 2003. He became a member of the CJ newsroom in 2004, and in that time has performed a variety of duties, including roles as a reporter, columnist, photographer, page designer, and Entertainment content editor, winning 29 different awards in the Kentucky Press Association's "Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers" over the years.
"Chris (Harris) has always been a huge contributor to our CJ monthly magazines," Commonwealth Journal Editor Steve Cornelius stated. "Chris is an exceptional writer, and he has an immense knowledge of many of the topics we cover in our magazines. So it was a perfect fit for him serve as Editor of our Southeast Kentucky Magazine."
In his new role, Harris will be organizing the planning and production of creative content for the magazines and striving to make sure the finished work is an attractive, informative, entertaining publication that instantly catches the readers' interest.
"I've always felt that the members of the CJ staff have done some of their most memorable work on our magazines," said Harris. "Writing for a newspaper requires a certain rigidity of style, even with feature pieces, but our writers have been able to spread their wings a little bit in the magazines and create something fresh and inspired."
You can contact him at charris@somerset-kentucky.com.
