Chase Cimala is a senior at Somerset High School. Like everyone else in his graduating class, the close of his high school experience did not go according to plan.
“It has been extremely difficult,” said Cimala of being out of classes due to the COVID-19 crisis. “I miss my friends, teachers and all the things I never got to experience that I have dreamed about my whole life. No senior skip day, no senior prank, no prom (even though I already got a sweet suit), and maybe not even a formal graduation.”
Even before Cimala had any idea that would be the case, however, he’d already given his class the perfect tribute through song.
Cimala, a teenage crooner and recording artist, has released a single called “Cheers to my Teenage Years.” It’s a fitting send-off, though Cimala had it in mind long before the coronavirus was known to most people. Even in January, plans were to release a full EP in April, in time for Cimala’s graduation, including the song which was inspired by his own personal reflection on his high school career as a Briar Jumper -- on the football team, the musical theater stage, in the classroom and with friends.
“Growing up, I always wanted to move to a bigger city and get out to chase the big dreams that I have,” he said. “As I approached my senior year, I began to reflect on all the amazing times I’ve had in Somerset and how quickly my time here was running out. I realized just how great this place really is and what a huge role this town has played in shaping me into the person that I am.”
The sentiment behind the song has struck a chord in this difficult time for high school seniors across the nation -- most of them facing the reality, like Cimala, that this chapter of their life will come to a close without the proper closure. Released on April 9, “Cheers to My Teenage Years” has been caught the attention of numerous music blogs and pop magazines internationally — including Alternatively Music and billcsmusic.blog — as well as the force of modern life known as social media.
“One of the more surprising things that has happened is that (the song) has picked up some traction on the social platform TikTok — with the song being played over 250 (thousand) times on the platform and over 135 videos with the song in just two weeks’ time,” noted Cimala. “It’s also getting about 6,000 streams per day which is considerably more than any other song I have released to date — so that’s exciting!”
Additionally, Cimala’s mother Holly made a Facebook post asking seniors from around Kentucky to submit photos of their favorite memories from high school to use in a video with the song to submit to Governor Andy Beshear. Within just a couple of days, over 400 photos of seniors were received.
“It was amazing to see that kind of reaction in such a short time!” said Cimala. “Numerous seniors, many I have never met and from all across the nation, have contacted me personally telling me how much this song means to them and how much it has helped them cope with the difficulty of having to face these times. That is so rewarding to me, and gives me more satisfaction than any amount of success will bring me.”
Cimala, who has studied with the local McNeil Music Center and performed at the Master Musicians Festival, has developed a style he describes as a sort of “easy-listening pop,” a mixture of sounds like those Jason Mraz, Andy Grammer and Michael Buble. “You can definitely hear the jazz influences in the intonation and things like that.”
And although Cimala certainly appreciates the classics, “Cheers to My Teenage Years” has an upbeat modern pop sound that appeals to younger ears, sounding just like anything on Top 40 radio.
Recently, Cimala has been recording in Nashville and putting together songs “completely independently,” with no extensive team surrounding him or funding his efforts. His tune “Out in the Cold” was released in January.
“I just want to make music people can enjoy,” said Cimala in January when he spoke to the Commonwealth Journal about the earlier song’s release. “No deeper meaning; I don’t want to make you cry or get you worked up. I wish people could just enjoy music. I hope people can do that with mine, that they’ll hear it and it will make them happy.”
“Cheers to My Teenage Years” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music and all major streaming and download platforms.
From here, Cimala plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University and double-major in Music Business and Songwriting, as well as study Commercial Music to foster “growth and development as a student, a musician, and person.” His goal is to make a career out of his passion for music, and continue to build on what is already a promising audience for his vocal talents.
However, he said, no matter where life takes him, Somerset will always be his home -- and the memories made during his teenage years will remain a “special part” of his being.
“My high school years have been the four best years of my life,” he said. “It has been so much more than I ever imagined, and it has been way more than I have deserved. I am not going to let a sad ending corrupt my outlook on what has been an incredible experience. Instead, I am going to focus on the amazing memories I have made and hope that we get to make some more this summer.”
