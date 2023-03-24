Briar Jumper fans have a new way to support their favorite athletes – by filling up their gas tanks.
On Friday morning, Circle K, located at 954 S. U.S. 27, unveiled a new at-the-pump feature: Get gas at pump number 18, and you’ll be donating 2 cents per gallon to help fund Somerset High School athletics.
Called the SHS Spirit Pump, number 18 is decked out in a purple and gold wrap, so folks can easily tell they’re at the right place.
SHS Principal Jeff Wesley expressed his gratitude for Circle K and its parent company Hemisphere Limited LLC, especially in light of the district recently adding the wrestling and esports programs.
“With more opportunities for students comes additional costs,” Wesley said. “With the rising costs of diesel and fuel, athletic funds are under duress, so a local business like this being so generous and so supportive makes a huge difference. This is going to send kids to games, it’s going to give them opportunities that could have long-lasting impacts for their future.”
Circle K Store Manager Brian Foster said that the pump chosen to become the Spirit Pump was the store’s busiest to start with. With this designation, he’s expecting for it to be even busier.
Foster said he understands the funding needs of high school athletics, as he had three girls who ran cross country.
The donation program is similar to one that has been in place at Midland Farms for six months. The Oak Hill Road store has a designated pump from which sales go to fund Southwestern High School athletics.
Foster said that he and the Midland Farms store plan on having a “friendly competition” to see which location can raise the most for their respective schools.
According to a Circle K press release, Rich Bizer, the district manager of Circle K and sister company Midland Farms, expressed his passion for donating to Somerset School Systems’ athletic programs, stating that the development of young people occurs not just through education, but also sports and activities.
Bizer said he wanted to emphasize the importance of supporting the school system, since the students and staff frequent the store to purchase various items.
Circle K has agreed to pay all administration fees, ensuring that the school system receives 100% of the funds raised through the program.
With plans in place to open two more Midland Farms locations in Somerset, more opportunities for more spirit pumps could be in the near future, with the idea to help athletic programs at other area high schools.
