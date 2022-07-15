Clean water and safe roads. That’s what was on citizen Tom Warner’s mind when he spoke to the Pulaski County Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
A resident of Ben Baker Road near the Mt. Victory community, Warner had taken his grandson to the Pulaski County Courthouse to meet officials and employees from various department and learn more about local government — “We’re not teaching that in school anymore, so it’s important for the young people to learn what government can and can’t do.”
He had high praise for everyone he interacted with in their official role, saying that they were all happy to explain what they did and how that government function worked. Warner said other places in the country, public employees give pushback to citizens and “don’t want to be held accountable; I guarantee that’s not a problem here. You should be proud of that.”
What Warner asked of the Fiscal Court was to find information about access to safe water locally and to have a discussion about the associated health issues.
“(Judge-Executive) Steve (Kelley) was very clear that you all don’t handle water, but what you do handle is money, and money is what brings water to people who need it in this county,” said Warner. “I cannot get a straight answer from anyone, any government agency, about the percentage of homes in this county that do not have access to clean water. We need to find that out, we need to figure it out, and we need to make it available.”
Warner said he visited a board meeting of the Southeastern Water Association, which serves his area, says he was told that he was “more than welcome” to give them $1.2 million to run water to his neighborhood. However, added Warner, even if he gave them that money, they would retain ownership of the pipeline.
“It’s an incredible business model,” said Warner. “I wish I could have run my business that way. ... They get free money to increase their infrastructure, to increase their customer base.”
Warner said signing up for municipal water shouldn’t be made mandatory but it should be available for those who want it. He talked about possible budgetary appropriations the county could make to help the situation.
Fourth District Magstrate Mark Ranshaw said that county’s budget is tight as it, and wondered if there were any grants that could be applied for, and Warner said there were.
Warner said that there’s a perception that because people in these areas are rural and not influential, “our needs don’t matter.” He would like to see clean water be made a priority, and said that life expectancy in the county reflects the quality of the water.
He said he has a well, but the water can’t be consumed. He also said that his neighbors spent thousands of dollars to have wells dug, only to hit sulfur and find the work go to naught. “They’re trying to rely on rainwater, and until recently, it’s been a dry year,” he said, noting that their child has to use Warner’s family’s shower. “It’s appalling to me that we have children in this community who have to go to somebody else’s house to take a shower.”
Warner told the court that if they tell him there’s nothing they can do, that’s fine, but he needs to know so he can pursue other avenues.
Ranshaw talked about the idea of trucking water in, but the weight of the vehicles is bad for the roads, noted Warner, which brought him to his next question, about roadways. With Pulaski having around 2,300 miles of road in the county, Warner wants to know how many are unpaved.
“This impacts the poorest people in this community,” said Warner, “who can least afford having their vehicles torn up by driving on their roads to go to work.”
Ranshaw said he agreed with the concerns about roads, noting that he recently saw that he had about $250,000 available for blacktopping roads in his role as a magistrate; “That’s going to get me about three miles of blacktop.” Warner said it’ “hideously expensive, but it’s a solution.”
Warner said he wanted information about the percentage of homes without access to clean water and the percentage of unpaved roads, and if there is a plan in place to address it.
Ranshaw said the county needs a 30-year road plan “and I think we’re going to get it, maybe not within this year or with this administration, but the next administration is already looking into that.”
Marshall Todd defeated Kelley in last May’s Primary Election and will take over as county judge-executive next year.
Kelley stated that the court has no control over the water districts other than appointing board members to the Western Pulaski Water District. Southeastern is private, and Somerset and Burnside have their own districts as cities.
“It’s a business and it’s a matter of economics,” said Kelley. “If they can serve seven residents on a mile instead of serving two residents on a mile, they will opt to do more people.
“It’s unfortunate that there are still people out there that are (without clean water access) and it’s a big geographical county, and where you’re located is the highest density of limestone rock in the county. it’s very difficult to put a water line in (that area),” he added. “It’s something they wrestle with, and I wish we could wave a magic wand and have everybody with clean drinking water. We encourage them all the time, try to help them get grants ... in that particular association, Southeastern Water, they have a difficult time serving that district, just because of all the rock.”
As far as the road issue, Kelley said, “I’m anxious to see Mr. Todd and his 30-year plan, because it’s a problem trying to get enough blacktop for this county. We’ve got more county road miles than any county in Kentucky by far; the next closest is 1,400 miles and we’re over 2,000. Most counties have 300-400 road miles, so you can see we have created this problem through the years by adding more and more county roads.”
Said Warner, “I think taking a long-term approach can help reduce the cost to the taxpayers and still provide the necessary services. Quick fixes, in my experience, are just that. It’s a temporary thing. ... Adding gravel to a bad road is not improving the road.”
