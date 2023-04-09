Donald E. Bloomer, President and CEO of Citizens National Bank, announces the promotions of Josh Edwards, Wendy Boots, Wes Hampton & Skyler Hunt.
“Citizens National Bank is glad to provide opportunities for employees who take the initiative and drive to promote self advancement. We take pride in promoting within our organization and feel it strengthens our management team,” commented Bloomer.
Josh Edwards has been promoted to Vice President/ Loan Officer. Josh has been employed with Citizens National Bank for 16 years. He is a graduate of Somerset High School and Midway University. He’s a graduate of the 2016 Leadership Lake Cumberland Class. In 2021, he was a recipient of the Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland 40 Under 40 award. Josh is on the Board of Directors for Gods Food Pantry and attends The Creek Church. He is married to April Edwards, and together they have a son — Hudson.
Wendy Boots has been promoted to Vice President/ Information Security Officer. Wendy has been employed with Citizens National Bank for 6 years. She is a graduate of Somerset High School, University of Kentucky and Sullivan University. Wendy is very involved in the community, serving as a Board Member for Project 58:10, Auxiliary Member of Gideons International, and Treasurer for the Meece Middle School Cheerleaders booster club. She is a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, where she volunteers as a high school youth counselor. Wendy is married to Mark Boots, and together they have two daughters- Kennedy & Peyton Boots.
Wes Hampton has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/ Special Assets Manager. He has been employed with Citizens National Bank for 12 years. Wes is a graduate of Southwestern High School, and attended Somerset Community College and Kentucky Christian University. He is the Treasurer for the Firebrook Park Board of Directors and will be participating in the Leadership Lake Cumberland class this year. Wes is married to Amanda Hampton, and together they have two sons – Charlie & Perry.
Skyler Hunt has been promoted to Loan Officer. He has been employed with Citizens National Bank for 6 years, and has worked as a credit analyst, loan processor and lender. Skyler is graduate of Somerset High School and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Campbellsville University. He is a Board Member for the Pulaski County Habitat for Humanity and alumni of the 2019 Class for Leadership Kentucky Elevate. Skyler is a member of First Baptist Church Somerset.
