Donald E. Bloomer, President/ CEO of Citizens National Bank, has formally announced his plan to retire next year. Mr. Bloomer has been employed with Citizens National Bank since 1976 where he started as a Management Trainee. Since then, he has held various positions within the bank, including Auditor, Comptroller and Cashier. In 2007, he was promoted to President/ CEO, where he has served for sixteen years.
“I have been fortunate to work at an institution for 47 years where I enjoy coming to work,” commented Mr. Bloomer. “Citizens National Bank has provided the environment for me to realize the dreams I had as a teenager and college student. The dream to be able to work, provide for my family and step into the position of President/ CEO. Somerset is where I am originally from, and to be able to stay and have a career here is indeed a blessing.”
Beginning March 1, 2024, Shawn Daugherty, Senior Vice President/ Senior Lender, will assume the duties of President/ CEO.
Upon retirement in February, Mr. Bloomer will remain on the Citizens National Bank Board of Directors. He will also stay actively involved in bank operations to ensure a seamless transition to the new leadership. Mr. Bloomer’s knowledge and years of banking experience are invaluable to the success of Citizens National Bank.
Mr. Bloomer has earned several degrees, including a BBA in Finance from Eastern Kentucky University and an Associate’s Degree in Management Technology from Somerset Community College. He’s a graduate of the Kentucky Banker’s Association School of Banking, the School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University, and the School of Bank Administration by BAI at the University of Wisconsin.
An active member of the community, Mr. Bloomer currently serves on the board of Somerset Christian School, Somerset Community College Foundation, and Eagle’s Nest Country Club. He is a past Board Member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Cincinnati Branch. Mr. Bloomer is a long-time member of Southside Church of Christ. He has been married to Rhonda Bloomer for 46 years. Their oldest son Macy is married to Amber Davis Bloomer, and together they have two children – Aubrey and Rylan. Their youngest son Elliot is married to Dr. Payton Malone Bloomer and they reside in Asheville, North Carolina.
A retirement celebration for Mr. Bloomer will be announced at a later date.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community-oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has seven locations in Pulaski County and locations in Wayne County, Nicholasville and Russell County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers. Their goal is to become a valuable community partner and lender to the residents of the areas they serve.
