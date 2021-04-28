Could the Virginia truly be starting its redemption arc? Has the city of Somerset been recast as the hero? Is it true that the former movie cinema might finally resolve its cliffhanger?
On Monday evening, Somerset City Council approved a financing ordinance that, among other projects, would bankroll improvements for the downtown landmark, seeing the building reborn into a live entertainment and event space.
The first steps are to refinance a set of general obligation bonds, around $7 million worth, that would save the city around $800,000 in interest.
As Mayor Alan Keck explained, “That’s true interest savings. We’re not actually advertising these loans out any further. Any existing refinancing will be paid back on its original schedule.”
Then, the city will use and additional $4 million to fund new projects, including the financing of a new firetruck, making state mandated improvements to the wastewater plant, and other capital projects.
But the star of the show was the announcement that the Virginia would be renovated under this plan.
The city recently bought the run-down building from the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation.
In the past several years, Downtown Development spent time removing hazardous materials, removing unusable seats and gutting the space back to bare bones.
The old movie cinema and theatre closed around 25 years ago, and during the time it was sitting empty and unused part of its roof collapsed, causing massive damage to the interior furnishings.
A group of citizens made a concerted effort, however, to save the historic building, raising funds to at least get part of it back on track.
For many of Somerset’s citizens who have fought so hard to keep the Virginia standing, Monday’s news that the city has plans to bring it to life were met with celebration.
Take prominent resident John Alexander, for example.
“To me, the Virginia has always been the heart of the city. It’s certain my favorite spot in Somerset. My love of the movies makes me appreciate the cinema for what it was, and my love of live theater makes me hopeful for what it can be,” Alexander said Monday night.
While the news was a cause of celebration for many, a couple of city councilors did express a few reservations about the project.
The ordinance ultimately passed with a 9-0 vote (Councilors Jimmy Eastham, Jerry Girdler and Robin Daughetee were absent). Before the vote, Councilor Jerry Wheeldon said he was hesitant because of the projected $2 million cost of the Virginia project.
“The financing, we’d be crazy not to do it,” he said of the money-saving refinancing part of the deal.
“But I have reservations about us spending $2 million of tax money on something we don’t know that it will ever develop and pay off. I understand where you’re coming from. I guess we’ve got to take a lot of chances in life to make it big,” Wheeldon said.
Council member David Godsey, however, brought up the city’s residents and their efforts so far to keep the building alive.
“Now we’ve got a shell, but we’ve got something that we can work with. And as long as we have a plan to make it viable and cost effective, I don’t have a problem with it,” Godsey said.
Councilor John Ricky Minton said he wasn’t for the plan at first because of the cost, but sees the plan as a benefit as long as it doesn’t cause the city to have to raise taxes down the road to recover costs.
“I know it will work if we do it right,” Minton said.
Keck said that he knew that a big part of making the plan viable was to have someone or some group running it that knew how. He said a big part of the project was to have people submit Requests for Proposal (RFPs) that would show they could operate it.
He said he has seen a lot of interest in it already, and that interest was what convinced him that it can be a money-making venture.
“Not only are we going to honor our history, we’re going to make history,” Keck said.
And in bringing up history, Keck said he understood how some of that history was not so happy.
He said that he knew for many in the Black community, the Virginia was a “point of pain.”
“Because quite frankly, folks weren’t treated well there, and I acknowledge that,” Keck said.
Keck was referring to, in part, the era of segregation, when Black citizens would be separated from the rest of the theater, cordoned off behind a four-foot wall in a small section of the balcony, out of sight of the rest of the audience. The restricted seating had a separate entrance.
Keck said he wanted to find a way to rebuild the theater and make it a place where everyone feels welcomed.
In a statement released after the city council meeting, Keck said he wanted to get the facility opened in 2022, in time for the 100th anniversary of the building.
“For all of my adult life, I’ve listened to Somerset residents discuss revitalizing downtown and specifically restoring and reopening the Virginia Theatre,” Keck said. “I’m grateful to everyone who has kept this dream alive by fundraising, volunteering or simply promoting the idea that someday this could be accomplished. With tonight’s announcement, history is not only being honored, it’s being made. I’m excited to join residents and visitors at an event in the fully renovated Virginia next year.”
