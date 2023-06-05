Perhaps she just came into town to pick up some of the "bear" necessities.
Whatever the case, local social media over the weekend was more abuzz than Winnie-the-Pooh's honeycomb with talk about a bear wandering around downtown Somerset.
While no one stopped to ask the creature "What's ursine?" there were folks who reported seeing it everywhere from Bourne Avenue to the area behind the Walgreens store.
Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said his agency was made aware of a bear cub being seen around Advance Auto Parts, just north of Walgreens.
"(It was) back behind it, in that subdivision back behind (the store)," said Hancock. "There's some apartments, if you turn there back behind Walgreens, back in that area, and back in there they saw a cub (Monday) morning.
"All I heard was just (about) a cub," he added, noting that it was a small black bear. "But I figure the mama's around somewhere. Unless it's just lost and can't find it's way back to mama."
Capt. Josh Wesley of the Somerset Police Department said that patrol units got calls regarding the a bear in the city on Sunday night.
"(The calls were from) different citizens saying that they had observed either one or a couple of small bears around the Bourne and Cotter Avenue area," he said.
Wesley said the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife was contacted, and given an image of the bears in the area.
No one so far has reportedly been injured by a bear, said Wesley.
Lisa Jackson,Information Office Supervisor, Information & Education Division for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, told the Commonwealth Journal, "We looked into the inquiry and there was a report of a bear, but nothing to indicate it was significant or created an incident of concern. The bear may have just been curious or passing through."
Jackson suggested those looking for safety tips on being around bears visit www.BearWise.org for helpful information. Some of those tips include:
• Don't corner the bear — give it a clear escape route.
• Make loud noises from a safe distance away to scare the bear from your area.
• Check your yard for bears before letting out your dog.
• Remove things like garbage or pet food that might attract the bear when it's safe to do so.
• If the bear hasn't noticed you, stand still and then move quietly in the opposite direction.
• If it has noticed you, don't run — that can trigger a chase. Back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave.
Both Wesley and Hancock kept it "beary" simple — let the right authorities know, and don't engage the bear.
"Contact Fish & Wildlife," said Hancock. "The main thing is, don't approach it of course. Just report it. Don't get near it, because you never know. If Mama Bear is around, she ain't gonna like it."
