A plan has been put in place to try to prevent future flooding in the Richards Court area like what happened during the storm in February that caused major damage to several homes.
Somerset City Council gave approval Monday night to buy one of the properties in that area and use it to create a retention pond that will allow storm water to collect there.
The “pond” will be dry when not needed, meaning it will not be a permanent water feature for the area.
Mayor Alan Keck told the council that he felt the changes would help water issues in the areas of Crawford and Grand Avenue as well.
“We believe firmly this will allow drastic improvement into that area. There will be some ongoing dialog with the other homeowners with ways we can help them from the challenges of the flooding,” Keck said.
The council agreed for the city to purchase 202 Richard’s Court for $92,300.
The current owner, Tanner McCalister, attended a city council meeting in March describing the damage done to his home in the February flooding.
He told the council that so much damage had been done, the insurance company requested bids for the repairs, and that he was looking at $20,000 to $30,000 in damages.
He said the flooding had forced his family to find somewhere else to live in the meantime.
At Monday’s meeting, Keck said that the city may not actually demolish the residence.
“Instead of tearing the house down, I had a contractor give me a good idea. There’s a lot of folks with land that will buy houses like that as they are. They will jack them up and haul them off. So, instead of tearing it down, we hope to sell the house, let the buyer of the house move it out somewhere. That might not be possible, but we might be able to recoup a little bit of our money.”
In a statement put out by the City of Somerset after the meeting, the city said that Engineer Aaron Dockery conducted dye tracings to determine where the water in the Richard’s Court area discharges.
He learned that the water is draining into Rocky Hollow Park.
The city will be aided by a $155,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant that Dockery and City Engineer Reggie Chaney helped obtain last December.
The grant is a 60/40 federal government to local government match.
Another area in the city that caused quite a bit of discussion in recent weeks is the intersection of Jarvis and Bourne avenues – but not for flooding issues.
Rather, property in that area has be subject for concern by neighbors due to a property owner’s request to have the lot rezoned from residential to business.
That issue, however, was resolved very quickly at Monday’s meeting as Mayor Keck and City Attorney John Adams announced that the owner had withdrawn his application.
As Adams explained, the property owner had asked for the change because the adjoining property was recently rezoned by the city. In that case, the owner has plans to create a beauty salon/barber shop.
But in the most recent application, the owner did not have specific plans for any businesses.
Not only that, but currently the lot has a residential building on it.
Adams said the city had been notified by the code enforcement department that if the zone change were to go through, that residential building would then be “out of conformity.”
Somerset’s zoning ordinance does not allow for the building to continue to be lived in if it’s zoned for business.
The property owner, when informed, decided to withdraw the zone change request and wait until a potential business use presented itself.
Adams said the city would also refund the application fee.
