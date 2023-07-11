Somerset City Council decided to surplus a non-existent street, heard from representatives of a local homeless charity and got updates on several projects around the community during Monday’s meetings.
The council approved a plan that would surplus an area that was plotted as Tarter Drive. The street was never built, and at the request of the two adjacent land owners, it will be incorporated into their property.
The land is located between Thurman Road and Marion Drive, and runs parallel to West Ky. 80.
During discussion of the property, Councilor Robin Daughetee asked if the “street” closure would affect any utilities or easements.
City Attorney John Adams said he didn’t feel there would be any easements in the area, but he was unsure.
“I’m sure the owner will work with us if there is,” Adams said.
Mayor Alan Keck added, “We’ll check into that regardless.”
During the Citizens Comments portion of the meeting, the president of Help the Homeless, Jessica Lee, updated the council on her non-profit’s current programs.
Their ways of helping the homeless population of Pulaski include having a Friday emergency sheltering program where they have seven to 10 guests stay on those nights.
“We’ve just gotten access to do that seven days a week, which means Pulaski County will have a place to take people in the middle of the night, in emergency crisis situations,” she added.
With her were several program volunteers who spoke in support of the organization, telling council how they were personally helped by it.
Jeffery Polston noted that he has struggled with problems throughout the years that have caused him to be homeless, but through the program he was volunteering and finding work.
“We don’t just need a homeless shelter. We need the right homeless shelter,” he said. “We need a homeless shelter with substance to it.”
At the end of the meeting, however, Keck’s response to the group showed he was not completely on board with that plan.
“I don’t advocate for a permanent shelter, but I do advocate for benevolence and help,” Keck said, calling Somerset and Pulaski as a whole a benevolent community.
“What we want to do is make sure that we’re transitioning folks from struggle to survival, and hopefully sustenance and success,” Keck said. “What we don’t want to do is become a magnet or an enabler for a continued struggle. I don’t know that we’ll ever strike that balance perfectly. What I know is the folks that surround me [the council members] care a lot about people. That’s why they’re serving.”
Keck was asked to give updates to several projects within the community, including the building of a Horse Soldier Bourbon distillery and tourist destination.
Horse Soldier has bought the old Waitsboro golf course and has plans to build an area that will include shopping, eateries, lodging and a wedding destination.
Keck acknowledge that many members of the public have been disappointed in the slow progress in that development.
“It’s still progressing,” he said, adding that the original announcement took place just before a global pandemic occurred, which caused supply chain issues and record inflation.
“No one’s denied that it's stalled … but if you look at what they’ve invested in this community – people say ‘It’s not real, it’s a mirage,’ – take a look. It’s one of fastest-growing bourbon brands in America. Flying into or out of Lexington or Louisville, you’re likely to see their advertising. They’ve also invested well in excess of $5 million – if you look at the design costs, closer to $10 million into our community.”
He noted that Horse Soldier will be a key sponsor of this weekend's Master Musicians Festival.
Keck also announced that the finishing touches on the Fischer Fun Park 2 area are close to completion, announcing that a ribbon cutting will take place on August 11.
As for the tank that is promised for the newly-created Veteran’s Park on Main Street, Keck said the city was getting closer to seeing it placed on the plinth created for it.
“We think we have the vehicle picked out and ready,” he said. “It’s the federal government. If you think it should take a month, it takes 17 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.