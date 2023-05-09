Somerset City Council voted last month to end the contracts that allowed the city’s wastewater plant to treat landfill leachate. But that wasn’t the end of the story for some, as Monday’s meeting was filled with citizens – for and against that vote – to continue speaking their thoughts on the subject.
One of those who spoke out was Darlene Price, host of the McCreary County podcast Truth or Politics, for whom the vote to end the contract wasn’t enough.
“I would like to ask this council to make a motion to void this city contract because even as we sit here today, even though this body voted last [meeting] to stop this leachate, for the next three months these trucks are keeping rolling in,” Price said.
The contracts, she said, were not signed by Mayor Alan Keck or members of the city council, but rather Water and Wastewater Department Director Dana Whitis.
Price argued that Whitis didn’t have the authority to do so, which would make the contract voidable.
Presumably, by voiding the contract, it would mean the city would be allowed to terminate it immediately, rather than waiting the 90-day term that the contract requires.
The council did not make that motion, but several Somerset residents brought up new points in the leachate debate, speaking out at a marathon two-hour council meeting.
In response one citizen’s questions about what the consequence would be for the city to end a contract early, Keck replied, “The consequences are uncertain. One, it sets a dangerous precedent when the city won’t honor the termination clauses in a contract, I think that’s a bad way to do business.”
David Keller, a resident who spoke out against leachate in the previous meeting, was back Monday to show the results of collecting water samples around different areas of Lake Cumberland.
The first container of water he brought out was collected near the Burnside Island boat ramp, which Keller called “pretty clear. I’d almost drink it right out of there.”
The second container was collected near the intake for the Waitsboro Water plant, where the water is drawn from the lake and treated for municipal use. He labeled that as being “not as clear.”
The third sample came from Pitman Creek, which was described as light green. “At times, the water is a tea color, a tea-brown color, and then for some unknown reasons it would go to this color.”
Keller, who said his background was in biology, said the water from Burnside Island was the one he would prefer to fish in.
Concern over the safety and cleanliness of Lake Cumberland’s waters was one of the reasons anti-leachate citizens spoke out about the practice, but the man involved in transporting leachate to the treatment plant said he feels that Lake Cumberland’s waters are safe while continuing to process landfill runoff.
Business owner Shane Weddle, the owner of Watco LLC, addressed comments from others in previous meetings, some of which he called lies and twisting of the truth, which called into question his motivations in arguing in favor of leachate.
He talked about how his family and friends are avid boaters and spend a lot of time on the lake. “There is not an amount of money that would make me jeopardize my family and the lake that I lived on and loved my entire life.”
That was in response to comments made in previous meetings about how much money Watco makes by hauling leachate and the resulting sludge that is returned to landfills after the treatment process.
“We’re a private business. How many other private businesses need to disclose to you all or the citizens how much money they make?” Weddle asked. “Why is it relevant to what we’re even talking about?
“But I’m going to be glad to address some of the lies that have been stated in this council chambers, right here at this podium. It has been stated by a member that’s here tonight we make 30 cents a gallon, and the person that made the statement has seen the contract that shows this. That is an outright lie, complete lie. It doesn’t exist. If we made 30 cents a gallon, I might not even worry about standing here.”
He also said that his company was accused by Price that he had increased the number of loads of leachate brought into the wastewater plant after last meeting’s vote. “That is absolutely false. … We have continued the same pace and same load count from before the council meeting to day.”
He added that leachate production can fluctuate from week to week due to the amount of rain seen at the site.
Among other business at Monday’s meeting, Healthy Somerset Director Kathy Townsend told the council about plans to open a Girls and Boys Club at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center.
Townsend said that if students don’t have extracurricular activities after school, they sometimes don’t have a safe place to stay in the afternoons and evenings.
“We’re trying to bring the Boys and Girls Club here so that our kids will have somewhere safe to be and somewhere where they can get homework done and can do other projects,” she said.
She said the hope is to open in August, with hours being from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m while school is in session, and to be open all day during the summer.
She said the plan is to start with students in the Somerset School system first, then depending on numbers reach out to the county schools.
Also at the meeting, the council passed a resolution promoting Saturday as Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day, where all residents are encouraged to put out food items near their mail boxes for carriers to pick up.
Brenda Russell from God’s Food Pantry brought the event to the attention of the council, according to City Attorney John Adams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.