Local officials are appealing to citizens to stay off the roads over the next few days as the community withstands the latest rounds of wintry weather.
“It’s dangerous to be out traveling,” Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Monday. “There are many reports of wrecks due to ice. The forecast is for more accumulation of ice and snow as the day proceeds, so I strongly encourage folks to stay home unless it is an emergency.”
According to Pulaski County Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross, the dispatch center fielded 20 calls of motor vehicle accidents between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and noon on Monday. Luckily, the majority of those did not involve injuries though one did.
So far the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains activated at Level 4 — basically just monitoring road conditions and helping to coordinate medical assistance calls.
Captain Mike Correll with the Somerset Police Department noted that, like Ross said, the majority of the accidents SPD worked were non-injury. Many of the incidents Sunday night, however, were within the same area on North U.S. 27, which caused a temporary shutdown in the area and the need to reroute traffic for a time.
Most of the incidents SPD worked throughout the night were single-vehicle cases where someone slid off the roadway, with on a couple of vehicle vs. vehicle wrecks, Correll said.
With the threat of more winter weather coming in Correll continued to urge people to stay off the roads as much as possible. Correll pointed out that with freezing rain and sleet, the windshield of a moving vehicle has a lower windchill, meaning precipitation can stick to it better and cause problems with visibility.
“Combined with the slick roads, it makes for terrible driving conditions,” he said.
While county road crews have been out since Sunday night, several roads remain treacherous — particularly as the precipitation is expected to keep coming heading into this weekend.
“Our road crews are doing their best to keep our roads clear,” Judge Kelley said, “but dealing with ice and sleet is extremely difficult for everyone…
“It looks like we will be getting more ice and sleet than snow,” he continued. “It would be better if it was the other way around, but we will be ready to deal with whatever we must.”
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said that the streets in Somerset were largely clear. However, he noted that more bad weather is coming.
“Our team is back out and will be working long into the evening,” Mayor Keck said. “I’d strongly advise folks to stay in for the rest of the day unless it’s an emergency.”
“Our Rescue Squad and SRT are assisting with dialysis patients as needed,” Judge Kelley said. “If there is a need of this nature, 911 can coordinate the assistance.”
For general medical assistance calls, residents may call 606-451-0810. Dial 9-1-1 for emergency calls.
The county is getting some help in encouraging people to stay home, with several businesses closing on Monday. While both Somerset and Science Hill independent districts had already planned being out due to President’s Day, Pulaski County Schools also called off both in-person and virtual instruction.
By 4 p.m. Monday, Pulaski County Schools and Somerset Independent Schools had announced that there would be no in-person instruction Tuesday. In both districts, students and staff will be participating virtually.
Science Hill Independent Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse said the Tuesday would be an NTI (non-traditional instruction) day for the northern K-8 school.
"No employees will report," he said. "They will be available to students from home."
“If people will stay off the roads, it will help our emergency crews to do their jobs better,” Judge Kelley concluded, “and to ensure that they return safety to their families when this is over.”
