The City of Somerset had top attendance for the second year in a row at the 2023 Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Insurance Services Risk and Safety Conference, the only risk and safety conference in the Commonwealth geared toward municipal employees.
Fourteen City of Somerset employees attended the conference March 8-10 in Hebron, earning a total of 121.25 credit hours in continuing education. The three-day event provided networking opportunities and training in electrical safe work practices, excavation and lockout/tagout practices, cybersecurity, and more.
Four city employees also received bronze certificates for hours completed in the Community Safety and Health Award Program. This program recognizes the training and experience of the public safety workforce on safety, liability, and environmental issues confronting local governments. Receiving certificates were Joey Gadberry, technician/line locater; Scotty Sneed, parks maintenance supervisor; Daniel Todd, technician; and Brian Gurley, cemetery maintenance supervisor.
Safety Director Marc Travis applied for and was awarded a KLC safety grant that covered registration fees for 10 of the 14 employees who attended. Travis said the conference is an invaluable resource for city employees who deal with safety issues daily — being able to network with others in like-size communities opens the door for positive learning experiences.
“Not to mention the lift in morale that these folks get by being rewarded for their hard work,” Travis said. “Our public works employees encounter dangerous situations so frequently, working long hours and often being on call in emergency situations. It’s wonderful to be able to give them the opportunity to learn, meet others in their field, and be recognized for their efforts.”
