Somerset's fire hydrants are getting a facelift, being painted new bright colors.
But even though Somerset has been in the midst of a much-discussed beautification project through new art, this latest project is not only aesthetic in nature but functional as well.
According to a statement released by the City of Somerset, painting hydrants red, orange, green and blue is part of a larger effort to participate in the ISO Mitigation Public Protection Classification (PPC) program, which collects information about the quality of fire protection in communities around the U.S.
Those communities then receive a grade often used by home and business insurers to calculate insurance premiums — the better the score, the lower the premiums, generally speaking.
“Our ISO rating is the best way for us to ensure our community is best protected for fire emergencies, and to offer economic benefits to residents and businesses in our area by providing excellent fire protection,” said Somerset Fire Chief Tyler Jasper. “It is our number one priority to provide the best fire service to all citizens and visitors of our great city.”
The hydrant colors represent different levels of water flow, so that when firefighters arrive on the scene of a fire, they know by the color of the hydrant whether they are connecting to one with ample water flow, according to Jasper. On those hydrants that have been decorated, the bonnets — or the tops of the hydrants — have been painted the appropriate color.
The water supply system is just one area inspected when ISO provides a PPC rating; there is also a careful evaluation of the amount of available water compared to the amount needed to suppress fires, according to the city's release. A community’s PPC also depends on emergency communications systems; equipment, staffing, training and geographic deployment of fire departments; and community efforts to reduce the risk of fire, including fire prevention codes and enforcement, public fire safety education and fire investigation programs.
Somerset has been graded a Class 2 PPC community, on a scale where 1 represents superior fire protection and 10 means the area doesn't meet minimum criteria. Somerset is one of only 1,729 communities in the country to receive this classification, according to ISO Mitigation’s website, and one of only 42 in the state of Kentucky. Class 5 is most common for communities nationwide.
Of course, painting the fire hydrants simply makes them more attractive to look at as well.It also fits in with the city's efforts to spruce up downtown with murals and artwork — and even though city councilor John Ricky Minton compared those works to "pulling into a comic book" in a recent meeting, having more new colors around town beats the old condition the hydrants were in for Mayor Alan Keck.
"This particular project cleans up old rusted hydrants and makes them look better, and might even save some folks money," said Keck.
City employees have painted most of the hydrants, though one on Main Street got a little extra touch from the homeowner there, giving it a University of Kentucky basketball theme with a blue body and an orange top, along with a blue bonnet.
Keck said that's the only one to get something special painted on it right now — "The person living there thought it was clever," he noted — though he expects similar efforts may pop up from artistically-minded volunteers and student artists. Keck said "something unique" is coming for the hydrant in front of the downtown fire station; "We'll have to wait and see about that one," he said.
Added Keck, "Lighting up Somerset doesn’t just include the work we do to improve the city visually, it is also about the hard work that goes into protecting our community and keeping it safe. Every day the City of Somerset team goes above and beyond to make both of these things happen, and this project is just one example of that outstanding dedication."
