MONTICELLO, Ky. — During a special called meeting Thursday, Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton told City Council members she did not want to discontinue funding 911 services, but a clarification needed to be included in the agreement between city and county government.
On a yearly basis, the city is now contributing $120,000 to the 911 budget. However the current contract reportedly does not specifically include that money amount. The city provides the 911 Communications Center at no charge, with an approximate savings of $12,000 a year in rent. The city also pays $15,000 per year for utilities, accounting for an overall contribution of approximately $147,000 annually.
The county’s overall monetary contribution is over $30,000 more that that of the city – totaling approximately $180,000 and the county also provides health insurance and a retirement contribution for 911 employees. In addition, a charge included on phone bills through the CMRS program also brings in $160,000 annually for 911 services.
According to Mayor Sexton, discussions have reportedly occurred regarding the 911 service moving to a city owned house adjacent to the Police Station. The option will give 911 board members a decision-making opportunity on a move while looking over the contract.
The current inter-local agreement, signed by former Mayor Kenneth Catron and former Wayne County Judge-Executive Greg Rankin, was approved by the city and county in 2008 and continued through 2013. Until now – it has been renewed on a yearly basis since neither party has sought a termination of the agreement.
Sexton indicated a letter of termination regarding the contract would be delivered Friday to the county. According to the current agreement in place, notice must be given 90 days prior to January 1.
The regular meeting of the 911 board will be held Thursday, October 15 at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room of the 911 Communications Center at the Monticello Police Department.
Board members include Chairman Bubby Corder, Sheriff Tim Catron, Police Chief Joe Bybee, LCDTF Director Wayne Conn, Fire Chief Steve Ferrell, County Attorney Tom Simmons and Parrish Baker. They oversee the management, budgeting, control and continued operation of the 911 Dispatch operation.
