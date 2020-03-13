Starting today (Friday) all of the park and recreation areas of the city of Somerset will be closed. This includes Rocky Hollow, City Fit, Somersport Park and the Fischer Fun Park.
The city issued this statement: "Although we have not had any confirmed issues with the coronavirus in Somerset or Pulaski County at this point, we want to take all precautions for our citizens and the health of our community. ... We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. As we monitor the situation, we will make announcements about the reopening of these facilities."
