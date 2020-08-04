The City of Somerset issued a system-wide boil water advisory Tuesday evening.
This includes customers of Somerset Water Service, Southeastern Water, Western Pulaski Water, Science Hill Water and Eubank Water.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said on a Facebook Live statement Tuesday evening that the advisory is due to a contractor hitting a main line at the intersection of Ky. 914 and U.S. 27.
Keck described the advisory as "precautionary," but asked people to "take it seriously."
Customers are advised to bring all drinking or cooking water to a rolling boil for about three minutes.
The advisory will remain in effect until the city has the opportunity to flush its system and test the water.
"Our crews are out working right now," said Keck Tuesday night.
The leak has been fixed, and there's no issue with the water supply, said the mayor.
Keck said that the city regrets the inconvenience to citizens at home and businesses.
For more information about the advisory, contact: Dana Whitis 606-875-8549, Tony Claunch 606-305-3816 or Gary Lawson 606-305-4307.
