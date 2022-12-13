Somerset City Council passed an ordinance addressing animal cruelty and tethering regulations. And even though some officials were concerned with the wording being too vague in places, the measure passed unanimously.
The ordinance saw its first reading on November 14.
It establishes what is considered the proper tethering of animals, what is considered cruel treatment and harassment of animals, and prohibits causing animals to fight each other.
Proper tethering means having a restraint that doesn’t cause strangulation, and dictates how long the animal can be outside in different kinds of weather.
Harassment of animals includes cruel treatment, chasing animals, permitting animals to fight or causing combat between animals.
The ordinance also contains wording that states the owner cannot abandon or cause the abandonment of an animal for more than 24 hours without having someone check on them.
If an animal is found abandoned, it can be taken by animal control and kept at the Pulaski County Animal Shelter until relinquished by the owner or custody is removed by the judicial process.
If an owner is found to be in violation of the ordinance, they would be fined $100 for the first instance, $250 for the second and $500 for the third.
At Monday’s meeting, Councilor Robin Daughetee asked for a clarification on who people would call to report an issue and who would respond to a complaint.
City Attorney John Adams said that ultimately the prosecution rests with the County Attorney’s Office, but the call could be given to either Somerset Police officers or Pulaski County Animal Control.
Daughetee then asked Police Chief William Hunt if foresaw any problems with his office responding.
“Yeah. It’s a little vague as written,” Hunt admitted.
He also said most calls would go through Pulaski County 911, where dispatchers would determine whether to page out SPD officers or Animal Control.
“Typically, most animal complaints are handled by code enforcement and/or animal control,” Hunt said. “A lot of times if its something late at night, late second and third shift hours, it will fall on us.”
In addition to Hunt’s concerns of part of it being vague, Councilor Amanda “Bean” Bullock said she would also like to see wording that shored up the ability to prosecute.
However, she pointed out, “We are one of the, if not the only, large city in Kentucky without a tethering ordinance, so we need something. I’m hoping to make some amendments to the wording to make it a little more substantial for prosecution, to actually hold people accountable later, just so that way it doesn’t make it all the way to the County Attorney and then fall flat.”
And speaking of the County Attorney, Councilor David Burdine had harsh words about the number of times City Attorney Adams and the County Attorney’s Office kicked the ordinance back and forth before it was presented to the council to be voted on.
“I’m the one who brought this thing in. I never dreamed it was going to cause such a ruckus,” Burdine said. “It’s been over a year... And, if I’m not mistaken – someone correct me if I’m wrong – but don’t we pay our county attorney to prosecute stuff like this? I apologize if they think we’re giving them an undue burden, but my constituents asked me to bring this, so I’ve answered to my constituents.”
