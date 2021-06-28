It appears that the issue of the City-County interlocal agreements can be put to rest.
Somerset City Council passed three agreements – the Occupational License Fee Agreement, the Comprehensive Fire Protection Services Agreement and the Insurance Premium Tax Agreement – which appear to line up with what Pulaski Fiscal Court passed a week ago.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck called the agreements the “biggest piece of negotiation over the last several months with the County,” before expressing his appreciation to county magistrates for passing their versions.
“I think it’s absolutely a win-win. Both sides have compromised a little, but as you saw last week with two historic announcements [AppHarvest Inc. and Conner Logistics Inc.] and more on the way, what we’re doing is working,” Keck said.
When Keck said both sides have compromised, that was mainly in the length of the contract, plus the occupational tax agreement’s connection to the establishment of a Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district connected with Horse Soldier Farms.
Fiscal Court also passed the TIF District ordinance last week.
Fiscal Court originally did not want to connect the TIF with the occupational agreement, but did want all three agreements to be 20-year contracts which could only be ended early if both parties agreed to do so.
The City’s original version stipulated that the TIF would be nullified if the County pulls out of the TIF. The City also argued for the 20-year contracts to be enforceable for five years, then allow either one side of the other to end the agreement with an 180-day notice.
This final version meets in the middle with a 10-year agreement and requires both sides to agree to amending or ending it. The occupational tax agreement requires the county to participate in the Horse Soldier TIF.
The final versions give the City extra revenue to put towards economic development, while the county gets a 10-year agreement that gives them the security they seek, Keck said.
The occupational tax that the city levies against employees of city-located businesses is 0.6%.
The county levies a tax against employees of 1.0%, but gives up 0.2% of that for any business located within the city, so that workers within Somerset’s borders pay a total of 1.4% Occupational Tax – 0.6% to the city and 0.8% to the county.
The new occupational agreement says that the County will continue to receive their full occupational tax, without the City taking its cut, for any businesses that are annexed into the City during the 10-year term of the agreement.
Keck was quick to note that employees of these businesses would not notice a difference. “There’s not a rate increase for any workers in the city or county, so the rates stay flat.”
The County also agrees to give $400,000 a year to the Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) each year for three years, then increase that amount to $620,000. Plus, the County will give SPEDA $400,000 for the next three years from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds.
The County will also pay the annual BUILD Grant payments of $386,000 that are going towards the creation of the Ky. 80/Ky. 461 interchange and other Ky. 461 improvements.
Except for the change from a 20-year to a 10-year agreement, the fire protection agreement was largely unchanged. The City will continue to provide fire coverage outside Somerset’s limits to the same area it covers now.
Instead of buying equipment for the Somerset Fire Department in exchange for this coverage, the County will pay the Somerset Fire Department $75,000 per year, with the SFD being given the full ownership of whatever equipment it buys.
As for the fire insurance agreement, the City agreed to give the County 2.5% of all Insurance Premium Taxes collected on properties annexed into Somerset.
