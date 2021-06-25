The numbers are in, and last Saturday’s Juneteenth Festival can officially be declared a success.
According to Julie Harris, Communications Director for the City of Somerset, roughly 1,200 people attended the outdoor event on East Mt. Vernon Street and the Judicial Center Plaza.
Technically, it was the first year for the celebration, though last year a charrette to discuss community issues was also held for Juneteenth, the occasion marking the end of African-American slavery in the United States.
“It was an absolutely beautiful day, made even more special by Congress voting to make Juneteenth a federal holiday just days before,” said Harris. “We had some outstanding music from local and state musicians who not only inspired people to dance, but inspired people with their messages of unity, love and inclusion.”
One feature of the event was the artists creating original works with a theme representing what diversity means to them, and the “results were phenomenal,” said Harris. So far, the city has three completed pieces from the festival — “Bridging the Gap in Pulaski County” by Desmond Brittle, “The Squad” by Damon Thompson and “The Face of Diversity” from Mitchell McGuire.
These pieces will be auctioned at our #seemyset Art in the Park event Aug. 14 at Rocky Hollow Park, to benefit the city’s art fund.
The Juneteenth Festival is expected to become a regular occurrence in Somerset, and city officials are pleased with the initial results.
“As always we are so grateful to the food and drink vendors who spent their day with us in downtown Somerset,” said Harris, “to all of those who came out to learn more about Juneteenth, and to all of the city employees, city council members, sponsors and volunteers who give their time and resources to make our events possible.”
