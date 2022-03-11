Among the many things that the dawn of the COVID era in 2020 brought to a screeching halt was a potential Derby festival here in Somerset.
The Kentucky Derby, of course, is an event woven into the very fabric of this state and all the communities within it. Even though most of the celebration takes place in Louisville, either at iconic Churchill Downs or a thoroughbred’s gallop away from it, every corner of the Commonwealth finds some group somewhere flexing their sartorial sensibilities, sipping mint juleps, and rooting on the horse that most finds their favor.
The City of Somerset had plans to add a full-blown Derby-weekend event to their ever-evolving roster of community festivals, but it got cancelled as did so many other festivals and functions due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Now that most things are returning to normal, however, it’s fair to ask: Does the city plan on revisiting their hopes for a horse-heedful happening?
Like a photo finish at race’s end, it will end up looking like two favorites are in the same place at the same time — because the city is taking the Derby idea and combining it with the already-popular summer food truck festival.
“I think the first year, we did Foodstock and Streets and Eats kind of as a spring-and-summer (package); we’re just going to kind of put those two together this year, and do a kick-off to the season,” said Leslie Ikerd, City of Somerset Director of Tourism. “It will be Derby-themed, but it will still be Foodstock, so it won’t be the Derby (event) in the sense that I had wanted. Some of the crafts for the kids will be Derby-related.”
The event will be held on Saturday, April 30, the weekend before the Kentucky Derby. Ikerd noted that Louisville often makes their Derby celebration a 10-day event — “the build-up of all things Derby,” as Ikerd put it — and the city figures they can be “in line with that” and lead in to Derby weekend rather than center on it. Still, attaching that Derby theme to the event is important, observed Ikerd.
“(The Derby) is one of the biggest Kentucky traditions we have,” she said. “It’s kind of our heritage. It’s something we continue to celebrate and are proud of.”
In addition to being a kick-off to the Derby, the event will also signal the start of the City of Somerset’s line-up of downtown festivities. Ikerd noted that there’s lots to be excited about, particularly with the renovation of the Virginia Theater in progress, but they’ve tweaked things to limit the city-sponsored events that happen during the summer.
Indeed, the “big three” for the City of Somerset this year will be the Derby/Foodstock festival, then the Moonlight Festival in the fall, and the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Ikerd said she expects the Juneteenth Festival in June will be organized more by the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council this year — “We felt like that if that’s something they wanted to do that would work for us,” said Ikerd. “(The city) would work as a sponsor on that if we needed to; we still want to stay involved. We think it’s a great event, it’s important, but that’s something that for this year, the Diversity Council will be running that” — and the schedule avoids the hot times of the summer season, literally and figuratively.
“Summer’s so busy, with all the different things going on, with everybody vacationing and the lake,” said Ikerd. Also, “some of those events have gotten so hot, and so that was the other reason we kind of pushed more toward spring, because we don’t want to have any incidents where we’ve got people out and getting hot. We want to make sure everybody stays safe in that realm.”
