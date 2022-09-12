Somerset Council approved the city's tax rate Monday night, opting to keep the rate the same as it has been for the past decade.
In introducing the second reading of the 2022 tax rate ordinance, Mayor Alan Keck said, "I'm happy to say it has remained flat — no tax increase on this."
The property tax rate for the fiscal year of 2022-2023 is $0.13 for each $100 of taxable property.
A 2 percent discount will be given if the bill is paid before November 1, 2022, while a penalty of 20 percent (plus an interest of 6 percent) will be added for any bill not paid until after January 1, 2023.
Likewise, the bank franchise and local deposit tax rate will remain the same, holding at 0.025 percent on all deposits.
Any bank franchise bills not paid before June 30, 2023 for the tax year of 2022, or not paid before January 31 for all subsequent tax years will have a 20 percent penalty and a 6 percent interest rate added on.
A 2 percent discount will be given to financial institutions which pay before December 31. Bills are due before January 31, 2023.
The money collected will go into the General Fund account.
Also at Monday's meeting, the council heard the first reading of a change to the city's zoning ordinance to offer a proper definition for a mini-storage business.
The council was presented the clarification of storage businesses after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission held a workshop and meeting on the matter.
The Commission's recommendation to the council was to allow such businesses to be allowed through conditional use in Business-2, or B-2 Zones.
Conditional use means certain requirements must be met before such a business would be allowed to operate. Those conditions are meant to protect surrounding lots, especially if those lots are residential.
According to the definition approved by commissioners, a self-service storage business must have spaces no larger than 1,000 square feet to be used for storing items, cannot store bulk supply or operated by a logistics company, and can be rented for varying periods of time, usually month-to-month.
Those spaces cannot be ancillary to a residence, nor can they exist only as a storage space for a warehouse.
Under the conditional use terms, the business has to conform to specified screening or landscaping requirements as deemed needed to protect any adjoining residential lots, and it cannot include outside storage of vehicles or boats.
Council will hear the second reading of the ordinance and vote on it at an upcoming meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.