Did you know that almost every charge made by Civil War soldiers involved a bayonet coming at the opposing side, yet wounds from a pointed object made up less than one percent of all injuries suffered in the conflict?
That's the kind of fact those who attended the inaugural "Civil War Days" at the Mill Springs Battlefield near Nancy learned on Saturday, under a blue and gray sky on a wet day in Pulaski County — though the weather largely left the battlefield alone.
Stepping onto the grass off of Ky. 235, the same ground where the iconic Civil War Battle of Mill Springs took place on January 19, 1862, modern-day visitors walked amongst re-enactors dressed in period garb, and paid witness to infantry drill demonstrations, authentic blacksmiths at work, soldiers sitting around their tents cooking meat the way they would have in the 1860s, and of course, the booming sounds of cannon fire.
Considered the first definitive Union victory in the western theater of the Civil War, more than 160 human lives were taken, and more than 600 people wounded as a result of the Battle of Mill Springs, which is also famous for the death of Confederate General Felix Zollicoffer. The "Zollie Tree," a famous landmark from the site felled by lightning 23 years ago, was named in his memory.
In the fall of 2020, the Mill Springs Battlefield officially became part of the National Park System and got its National Monument. So park rangers were mixed among those in Civil War uniforms, providing information to those in attendance and helping them get the most out of their experience Saturday.
"We've met our expectations for our first one," said Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument Superintendent Dawn Davis of the event, around 3 p.m. on Saturday. "We've had over 300 people, we've had good crowds. ... I think there's been a lot of positive feedback, a lot of excitement that we're doing an event. So we're really pleased."
She said a favorite activity was "drill like a soldier," with about 30 children lined up to take part in learning how the men on the battlefield moved their muskets — wooden ones for the kids.
"They learned what life was like for a soldier, the daily grind of it," said Davis. "... It's more than the one day of the battle. We have games that children would have played."
And kids were taking part in this world without smartphones or video games, noted Davis, helping them experience as much as possible what life was like in the generations that came before.
"By seeing people out here dressed in period (outfits), it helps bring (history) off the pages of a book," she said. "It's not just a date in a history book that you have to learn, it really is about helping them make some connections, to kind of get an idea. We can't re-create exactly what happened here, but it gives an idea of what would have taken place."
Read more in Tuesday's Commonwealth Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.