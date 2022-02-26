Basketball is big in the state of Kentucky, and it is even bigger in our own local community. Since organized high school basketball has been played in the local area, our local schools have always found a way to be successful and win in the biggest stages.
Over the past 43 years, the Pulaski County boys team has won a state title, the Pulaski County girls team has won a state title and finished state runner-up, the Somerset girls team has won an All "A" state title and finished All "A" state runner-up, the Somerset boys team has finished as All "A" state runner-up three times, the Southwestern girls team has finished state runner-up, the Southwestern boys team has made it to the state tourney Final Four and the Somerset Christian boys team has won back-to-back Kentucky Christian Athletic Association state titles.
This past week, our three local public school basketball teams - Pulaski County, Somerset and Southwestern - accomplished something that had only been done once before in the history of basketball in the local area.
All three schools garnered a basketball district crown in the same year. The only other time this has happened was in 2017 when the Somerset girls, the Pulaski County boys, the Southwestern boys and the Southwestern girls all won district basketball crowns in the same season.
On Wednesday, the Somerset girls basketball team squeaked out a narrow 47th District Tournament win over the Lady Maroons to capture the program's first district crown since 2017 and only their second district title in nearly 20 years.
The Pulaski County boys team won their second straight 47th District crown on Thursday. The Maroons have won the 47th District Tournament 11 times in the past 13 years.
Also on on Thursday, the Southwestern girls team won the 48th District Tournament. The Lady Warriors have now won the 48th District Tournament for an amazing 10 straight years.
So it has truly been another amazing year of basketball in the local area...and it is not yet over. All three programs now have their sights set on their respective 12th Region Tournaments, with hopes of winning the next three games and a trip to Rupp Arena in the Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournaments.
And our three district basketball titleists aren't the only champions in town. The Pulaski County High School cheerleading squad was first in the nation in their division at the UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) Nationals, held last week at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The school took its title in Medium Varsity Division II, performing the traditional two-and-a-half minute routine.
Somerset High School's cheerleaders also performed well in Orlando. They went with the Game Day routine, and finished third in the nation in the Small Coed category.
Additionally, Meece Middle School in the city independent school system was fourth place in their division in Game Day competition.
We have so many talented young people in our community. The Commonwealth Journal salutes them on their accomplishments!
