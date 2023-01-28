The staff of the Commonwealth Journal has a history of doing well in the Kentucky Press Association's "News Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers" contest, and did again this year, ranking among the top comparable newspapers in the state.
The CJ placed third overall for "General Excellence" for the Daily Class 1 division, for newspapers with a circulation of 10,000 or less (there is also a Daily Class 2, for those with more than 10,000, and divisions for newspapers with different publishing schedules). They finished just behind the Frankfort State Journal and Ashland Daily Independent overall, and competed against many of the state's best newsrooms in the category.
"I continue to be impressed with our newsroom and how they excel in keeping our community informed," said CJ Publisher Mark Walker. "I am very proud of our new editor Steve Cornelius, our magazine editor Chris Harris, our entire staff of reporters and our sports department. We are lucky to have such a dedicated team."
The 2022 KPA "News Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers" contest featured work dating back to October of 2021 up through September 2022 eligible for consideration.
Reporters Christopher Harris and Carla Slavey and former CJ photographer Caleb Lowndes all won awards this year, and the CJ staff won third place for "Best Investigative Story or Series" for the paper's series on autism, which stretched from December 2021 into February 2022 and covered the subject via a variety of profiles and topics.
Veteran CJ reporter Harris enjoyed a personal record best performance for this year's contest, scoring 10 awards total and four first-place awards in various categories.
In the category of "Best General News Story," Harris won both first and second place awards. The first place was for his coverage in the June 16 editon of controversy surrounding a Juneteenth display's removal at the Pulaski County Public Library, and the second-place was for his story in the April 14 edition talking to those who remembered iconic Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron 20 years after his murder.
Harris won second place for "Best Columnist," for a series of three opinion pieces: a February 16 piece questioning mayoral candidate Eddie Girdler's position on alcohol sales at the Virginia Theater; a July 19 column remembering late Somerset educators Jeff Perkins and Clifford Randall; and an August 17 take on the Pulaski County Fiscal Court's handling of a purchasing matter involving the county's Special Response Team.
The judge in the category wrote, "Sour grapes was a good editorial, strong and direct. Appreciated. I enjoyed your recollection column. Those can be tough, writing about the dead. Again, strong opinion with the SRT. I appreciate you taking a stand and presenting it strongly."
Harris also won first place for "Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage Story" for his coverage last September of a local pet tortoise that had apparently been taken and was later rescued ("Captivating story! Really enjoyable read," wrote the judge) and third place for "Best Enterprise or Analytical Story," getting reactions from local ministers on State Rep. Shane Baker's "Religious Freedom" bill on February 26 ("An interesting look at an issue with members of the clergy interviewed giving varied opinions," wrote the judge). Another first place was earned for a June 22 "Best Business/Agribusiness" story about local tattoo artist Bodean Johnson slinging ink to raise money to help the local Alzheimer's Disease Respite Center ("A feel-good story always tugs. Nice story, good story-telling").
Harris in particular enjoys writing headlines and a catchy lede — the opening paragraph of a story — and won awards for both this year. He took both first place and second place for "Best Lede" for entries collected from multiple stories ("Creative and on point," wrote the judge), and won both second and third place for "Best Headline," also for a series of headlines from different editions of the CJ.
Slavey joined Harris as current CJ staff members to win an award in this year's contest, taking third place in the category of "Best Video," capturing the high-flying fun of the Lake Cumberland Air Show from last September.
"We have a very experienced and talented staff of journalists," said CJ Editor Steve Cornelius. "I think these KPA awards reflect that."
Lowndes, formerly a photographer and page designer for CJ, now with the Bowling Green Daily News, won second place for "Best Sports Picture" with an August 27 photo of Pulaski County High School football player Trey Hornsby diving for a touchdown. ("Crystal clear action shot with flying bodies is always a good formula for the making of a great photograph. This picture has that and more," wrote the judge.)
The Commonwealth Journal wasn't the only local newspaper to do well this year. The Bridge, the student-produced paper at Somerset Community College, had their best year ever competing in the "Student Publications Class 1" division, for schools with student enrollments up to 10,000. They were first overall for "General Excellence" among everyone in the division, and won 27 awards, shattering the previous high of 19 set last year.
In particular, Eli Parker — a frequent contributor to the CJ and its various magazine publications — did well, winning first place for "Best Breaking News Coverage" and "Best Sports Picture," second place for "Best Feature Story," "Best Enterprise or Analytical Story," and "Best Feature Picture," and third place for "Best Columnist," "Best Lede," and "Best General News Picture."
Other individual winners from The Bridge included Laurie Abbott, Enrique Clark, Kinsley Perkins, Miguel Sanabria, Makayla Scott, and Gary Smith. The Bridge had multiple winners or staff awards for "Best Picture Essay," "Best Special Section, "Best Editorial Page," and "Best Front Page."
