Every year, the Commonwealth Journal staff puts some of its best work up against other papers from around the state and comes away with a number of awards. The same is true this year, as the CJ won seven first-place awards in the 2021 Kentucky Press Association (KPA) "Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers" contest.
The awards were announced Friday night at the 2022 KPA Winter Convention held in Louisville.
In all, the Commonwealth Journal came away with 15 awards in their circulation class, which pitted the CJ against a number of other strong publications from around Kentucky. That was good enough for the CJ to place second in General Excellence in Daily Class 1, recognizing the best overall performance in the class. The Frankfort State Journal was first, and the Elizabethtown News Enterprise was third.
Stories considered for the contest were published in the time period between the beginning of October of 2020 and the end of September 2021.
The CJ staff swept the category of "Best General News Story," which recognizes achievement in news stories for which some planning was available, such as meetings or events. CJ Editor Jeff Neal submitted a story about U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers becoming Kentucky's longest-serving member of Congress for consideration, and came away with the first-place award in that category. The judges said of Neal's portrait of the Congressman, "Nice, tight writing, and an engaging opening made this story a winner." The story opened with amusing anecdote about Rogers from University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto.
Second- and third-place honors in "Best General News Story" went to CJ staff writer Christopher Harris, who submitted stories about the closure of video rental store Video Palace and the "Whiskey & War Stories" event held in October of 2020 featuring the owners of Horse Soldier Bourbon.
"An easygoing style and compelling personal details placed this story above the rest," said the judges of the Video Palace story, while of the the other, judges wrote, "The writer used keen observation and telling details to show the emotion of the moment."
Harris has also won a number of awards for "Best Headline Writer" over the years and came in second in that category again this year.
The Commonwealth Journal submitted a number of editorial pieces for the op-ed page considered by the paper's Editorial Board, on topics ranging from the University of Somerset to Hal Rogers's staying power to challenging a problematic bill in the state legislature. The CJ Staff won first-place for "Best Editorial Writer," with the comment, "Compelling editorials. On multiple important topics, but authoritative voice of the newspaper. Well done."
CJ staff writer Carla Slavey won third-place in "Best Ongoing Coverage," a category recognizing the effort of the reporter to cover a topic over the course of several individual stories, for her coverage of the Eubank community's effort to get a traffic light installed at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 after two tragic accidents in 2021 alone led to deaths, including that of a local teenager.
"Clear reporting, writing reflects the dialogue that led to a solution," wrote the judge.
The Commonwealth Journal staff has an eye for photos as well as the written word, and the judges recognized that talent this year with a number of photograph-related honors. Both first- and second-place were taken by the CJ in the "Best General News Picture" category. First-place went to Olyvia Neal, a student journalist at Morehead State University who worked with the CJ last summer. Neal snapped a picture of a rock performer jamming out on his guitar at this past year's Master Musicians Festival, and the judges loved the result, saying, "A++ rating for capturing this music festival rocker in motion. Viewing this image, you can almost hear the music playing and feel the guitar vibes. Great page layout with the other photo. You certainly have an eye for excellence. Bravo, Olyvia Neal!"
Second-place went to CJ staff writer Janie Slaven for her image of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard carrying the casket containing the remains of Seaman 2nd Class Floyd Dee Helton, who died in the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941, in preparation for burial at Sloans Valley Cemetery summer. Said the judge, "This military procession image is top-notch in composition, lighting, perspective, and made me want to read more about it. Great job framing this news photo to be an award-winning image."
Slaven also won second-place in the "Best Picture Essay" category for her photos of people having a messy good time at the annual "Mud, Mayhem and Fun" obstacle challenge. "Great action and face shots," wrote the judge.
Also a first-place winner was CJ Sports Editor Steve Cornelius for "Best Feature Picture." Said the judge, "Some potentially great photos to pick from ... but surprisingly, many were played on the small side. This one got the play it deserved."
The CJ Sports department always does well in the KPA contest and hauled in several awards again this year. Cornelius won first-place for "Best Sports Story" on a piece about local student-athlete Kendall Burgess, with the judge noting, "Really nice story about the track star. That took some effort, and a graphic has to come into consideration with the best sports story."
CJ designer and photographer Caleb Lowndes won both first- and second-place for "Best Sports Picture" — the judges called his action shots "great" and "awesome" — and also first-place for "Best Sports Picture Essay." Said the judge, "Great photos dramatically presented." Cornelius was third in that category.
Additionally, the staff of The Bridge, the student-produced newspaper at Somerset Community College, did well in the division recognizing student publications, tying its own record of 19 awards won. Among the members of The Bridge, Noah Allen won first-place for "Best Graphic" and "Best Headline Writer," and third-place for "Best Headline Writer" and "Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage Story," the latter shared with Brandi Bowlin, who also earned first-place for "Best Feature Picture" and third-place for "Best Graphic."
Stacy Pals took first-place for the "Ongoing/Extended" category and second-place for "Best Feature Story" and "Best Columnist," as well as earning a Certificate of Merit for "Best Editorial Page," shared with Christen Gibson, who won the category for "Best Columnist" and was second in "Best Enterprise or Analytical Story." Alison Causey won second-place for "Best Headline Writer" and third for "Best Columnist," while Gary Smith was first in "Best General News Picture" and third in "Best Sports Story." Ashley Kim won second-place for "Best General News Picture," and the staff took a collective first-place for "Best Video," for "The Gateway" podcast. Overall, The Bridge was first in their division for "General Excellence."
