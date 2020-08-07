The Commonwealth Journal and WKYM-FM in Monticello will partner to bring Wayne County news and sports to the CJ online and print editions, and news from Pulaski County to the listeners of WKYM-FM, which services the entire Lake Cumberland region.
"The new partnership between WKYM and the Commonwealth Journal will enhance our priority of getting breaking news on air and online quicker," said Stephen Staples, the owner and operator of WKYM. "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people are looking for more local information, this news partnership will help the CJ and WKYM cover news locally and throughout the Lake Cumberland area."
The Commonwealth Journal and its parent company, CNHI, has been trying to fill a void left when its sister newspaper, The Wayne County Outlook, closed in June.
"Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, my family received two newspapers — The Dayton Daily News and The Wayne County Outlook," said Jeff Neal, the CJ Editor, whose family is originally from Wayne County. "The City of Monticello and the entire Wayne County community deserve a newspaper presence. This partnership with WKYM will help us accomplish that. You won't have your weekly newspaper dedicated to Wayne County, but the Commonwealth Journal will bring Wayne County readers news and sports coverage as it happens.
"I've known Stephen Staples for years. He and his father were very good to me when I worked as a sports reporter for a little weekly newspaper down in Monticello in the early 80s," Neal added. "I feel like I'm coming full circle. It's an honor to make sure the folks down in Wayne County get the news and sports coverage they deserve. And it's an honor to work with WKYM."
Mary Ellis, a longtime on-air personality and reporter at WKYM, will provide news coverage from Wayne County to the Commonwealth Journal. CJ Sports Editor Steve Cornelius is in the planning stages of bringing Wayne County sports to the CJ when fall activities get underway next month.
"The new partnership with the Commonwealth Journal is the first of a line of new features to be announced on WKYM this fall," Staples said.
"We are excited about the future as well," Neal said. "You'll see some positive changes coming up in the Commonwealth Journal — and covering Wayne County is the first major goal we can mark off that list."
The Commonwealth Journal can be purchased in Wayne County at both Dollar General Stores on Ky. 90. More locations will be added in coming weeks.
You can tune into WKYM-FM at 101.7 on your dial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.