The late Bill Mardis will be one of eight inductees into the Kentucky Press Association’s (KPA) 2022 Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
The KPA announced this year’s inductees on Friday. Mardis was listed as one of three “legendary community journalists” to be in the class of 2022.
Known for his emphasis on community journalism and his “Humble Reporter” column, Mardis was the longtime editor of the Commonwealth Journal.
Mardis was a Taylor County native who began his career as a radio broadcaster. He worked for Pulaski station WTLO before being recruited in 1964 by publisher George “Jop” Joplin III to merge Somerset’s two weekly newspapers into one daily paper.
Mardis stepped down as editor of the Commonwealth Journal in 1998 but returned to the paper in 2002. He was later named editor emeritus and continued to work for the paper up until he became ill in January, 2021.
Mardis passed away February 2, 2021 at the age of 89.
Others to be inducted include Pulitzer Prize winner and sports editor for the Lexington Herald Leader Stuart Warner; former Kentucky resident, Pulitzer Prize winner and Associated Press photojournalist Scott Applewhite; Paducah native and sports columnist for the Washington Post Jerry Brewer; the late John B. Gaines, president and publisher of the Bowling Green Daily News for six decades; former Ashland Daily Independent journalist and current journalist with Kentucky Today Mark Maynard; Louisville native Deborah Yetter, a Pulitzer Prize recipient and editor for The Courier-Journal; and the late Melissa Forsythe, who was a news anchor and reporter for WAVE-3 and WHAS-11 in Louisville.
The KPA said that more details about the 2022 induction ceremony will be released at a later time.
