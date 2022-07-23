James C. Floyd, known better by his middle name Clarence, has been selected by nomination to the 2022 Class the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.
A longtime resident of Somerset, Floyd dutifully serves as Chaplain for the American Legion Post 38—an organization founded in 1919 in Paris, France by American WWI officers to boost morale for the U.S. soldiers who were unable to return home following the War.
Nowadays, the Legion, among many other activities, organizes events commemorating the death of an American Veteran.
As Chaplain, Floyd serves as Post 38’s “spiritual leader,” or as the Legion’s Chaplain Handbook states, “The American Legion’s founders believed that God and country cannot be treated as mutually exclusive if the United States is to survive and prosper. Thus, they created the office of post chaplain, charging it with keeping this association high in the minds of members.”
Floyd uses his platform to celebrate the lives and careers of veterans who have passed—a growing need as Korean and WWII vets have aged.
To honor Floyd’s contribution to local vets, he will be introduced July 28th along with the rest of the class of veterans who are to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Terry Vannarsdale, KVHOF Director of Nominations/Processing explained the purpose of the nomination.
“Many veterans continue service to their branch, country and community through volunteerism. It is the goal of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame to honor them,” said Vannarsdale. “When we evaluated the nomination packets, it became apparent these nominees bear a great desire to help others. It is only right and responsible to recognize them for their expanded service.”
H.B. Deatherage, KVHOF Founder and Executive Director further explained why the ceremony is so important. ”Veterans are sometimes taken for granted, and these events are a wonderful way to honor those who deserve recognition for serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This is the largest class we’ve selected,” remarked Deatherage.
Though Floyd will be nominated the 28th, he will not be officially inducted until August 27. Following the ceremony, Floyd’s name will appear with all the others in his class on a plaque which will be permanently displayed in the Capitol Building in Frankfort. Eventually, these same names will be added to monuments still to be erected across the Commonwealth.
